STIEBEL ELTRON ADDS A TOUCH OF TECHNOLOGY

STIEBEL ELTRON ADDS A TOUCH OF TECHNOLOGYBusiness Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 11:35
Stiebel Eltron, the world's leading manufacturer of water heaters, releases new WL series, featuring technologically-advanced LCD touchscreens, ensuring the German engineering company remains top for innovation.
The WL series is Stiebel Eltron's first ever model to feature the revolutionary touchscreen and makes shower time more personalized, economical and intuitive. The first touchscreen water heater from Stiebel Eltron took 3 years to conceptualized, tested, certified and guaranteed to provide the utmost shower experience.
Stiebel Eltron is the world's leading manufacturer of water heaters, water filters and hand dryers. To learn more about our products or stay up to date with news from Stiebel Eltron, please visit www.facebook.com/stiebeleltronasia orhttp://www.stiebeleltronasia.com.
