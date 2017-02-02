STIEBEL ELTRON ADDS A TOUCH OF TECHNOLOGY

Bangkok--2 Feb--Spark Communications

WL range features innovative LCD touchscreen, Memory function, SPA setting

Stiebel Eltron, the world's leading manufacturer of water heaters, releases new WL series, featuring technologically-advanced LCD touchscreens, ensuring the German engineering company remains top for innovation.

The WL series is Stiebel Eltron's first ever model to feature the revolutionary touchscreen and makes shower time more personalized, economical and intuitive. The first touchscreen water heater from Stiebel Eltron took 3 years to conceptualized, tested, certified and guaranteed to provide the utmost shower experience.

Features of the intelligent water heater include a memory function that remembers different preset temperatures, and a SPA function, offering an invigorating spa experience shower.

Like all Stiebel Eltron products, the WL series has been designed in accordance with German engineering quality, safety and standards, and contains child safety functions and an electric circuit breaker.

The WL 35 EC (3,500 watts) unit retails at THB6,990, while the WL 45 EC (4,500 watts) retails at THB7,490.

Stiebel Eltron is the world's leading manufacturer of water heaters, water filters and hand dryers. To learn more about our products or stay up to date with news from Stiebel Eltron, please visit www.facebook.com/stiebeleltronasia orhttp://www.stiebeleltronasia.com.