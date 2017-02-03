Bata Celebrates the Month of Love

Bangkok--3 Feb--Midas Communications International

For the month of February 2017, the international footwear manufacturer, Bata, will have several great promotions for its customers. From a Chinese New Year discount to special deals on certain labels, Bata is giving shoppers a good reason to stop by their shops in the month of love.

To start the year of the rooster off well, Bata Thailand will offer a special Chinese New Year bonus from January 25, 2017, to February 19, 2017. For every purchase of THB 500, shoppers will receive Ang Pao that contains a discount coupon which can be used for the next purchase. Coupons are distributed via lucky draw and are worth discounts of 10%, 20%, 30% or even 50% (Maximum discount amount is THB 2,500). The coupons will be valid from January 25, 2017, to February 28, 2017, at all Bata stores in Thailand (Except Robinson Sukhumvit).

Apart from this, during the whole month of February selected items will be discounted by THB 100, giving shoppers an extra incentive to stop by their favorite Bata store. Customers can benefit from this great deal in all Bata shops around Thailand.

The following conditions apply to the Chinese New Year campaign: coupons cannot be accumulated, used on previously discounted merchandise or be combined with other promotions. Brands such as Levi's, Polo, The Flexx, Relife, Scholl, Sketchers, and Bata Heritage, as well as glasses and accessories are not part of this promotion.

"At Bata, we believe in offering high-quality shoes at affordable prices. This is why we frequently offer advantageous deals and discounts to our shoppers. We are pleased to give back to them on special occasions such as Chinese New Year and hope we can make these events even more memorable with a good deal for a nice pair of shoes," says Eugenio Olabe, Bata Company Manager, Thailand.