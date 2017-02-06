IKEA launches the GRUNDVATTNET series of sink accessories that make kitchen workflow more efficient

IKEA launches the GRUNDVATTNET series of sink accessories that make kitchen workflow more efficientBusiness Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 16:13
IKEA has introduced the GRUNDVATTNET series of sink accessories that serve as a multi-functional assistant in the kitchen. The series is meticulously designed with multi-purpose functionality to handle all kinds of activities that take place around the kitchen sink, from food preparation and washing up to organizing and storage. This helps make the kitchen workflow more efficient and modular, such as the washing-up bowl that serves as a sink divider, with one bowl that splits into two bowls.
GRUNDVATTNET sink accessories are a series of products designed to fit all types of cooking requirements, even in the limited space kitchen. The products are made from polyethylene plastic that has been tested and proven to be safe, and are available now in Kitchen department at IKEA Bangna Store.
