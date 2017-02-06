IKEA launches the GRUNDVATTNET series of sink accessories that make kitchen workflow more efficient

Bangkok--6 Feb--ABM

IKEA has introduced the GRUNDVATTNET series of sink accessories that serve as a multi-functional assistant in the kitchen. The series is meticulously designed with multi-purpose functionality to handle all kinds of activities that take place around the kitchen sink, from food preparation and washing up to organizing and storage. This helps make the kitchen workflow more efficient and modular, such as the washing-up bowl that serves as a sink divider, with one bowl that splits into two bowls.

GRUNDVATTNET sink accessories are a series of products designed to fit all types of cooking requirements, even in the limited space kitchen. The products are made from polyethylene plastic that has been tested and proven to be safe, and are available now in Kitchen department at IKEA Bangna Store.

Items from the GRUNDVATTNET series include:

Washing-up bowl: Width 17cm; Length 46cm; Height 8cm. A sink divider with one bowl that divides into two bowls. 299 baht.

Colander: Width 23cm; Length 17cm, Height 16cm. The colander's flat bottom can be used as a dish drainer to free up space on the countertop. 129 baht.

Box: Width 14cm; Length 17cm; Height 7.8 cm. It's practical for storing food and can be placed in the GRUNDVATTNET colander and used to separate ingredients when preparing food. 129 baht.

Mat: Width 26cm; Length 32cm; Thickness 1cm. The mat can be placed on the bottom of the sink to easily collect waste when preparing food. 129 baht.