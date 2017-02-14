Get ready for Galentines

Get ready for GalentinesBusiness Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 10:35
Bangkok: The New Year Season has passed and it's now February, the month of love. Time for ladies to prepare your skin to welcome Valentine's Day with five easy steps that will certainly enhance your skin for a bright, luscious, and dewy glow to be sexy and perfect in the Soap and Glory style.
The key to this look begins with well-moisturised skin. Prep and prepare with our Super-light, yet astonishingly potent SOAP AND GLORY SPEED PLUMP™ OVERNIGHT MIRACLE MOISTURE MOUSSE. With a soft and uniquely bubbly mousse-like texture, its mix of active boosters, rehydrates your skin OVERNIGHT – and for eight hours afterwards. So your skin feels soft, soothed with a healthy, happy, hydrated glow.
After using concealer, add a touch of shimmer to brow and cheek bones with our instant flaw-softening lotion, SOAP AND GLORY HOCUS FOCUS™ INSTANT VISUAL FLAW-SOFTENING ILLUMINATOR. Not only does this little miracle help to fight large pores and wrinkles, but it'll also provide a luminous glow, that will ensure you-know-who won't be able to take their eyes off you!
When you're out to impress, the golden rule is – 'less is more'. So rather than go over the top, compliment this look with a soft, subtle shade of SOAP AND GLORY SEXY MOTHER PUCKER™ LIP-PLUMPING GLOSS, so your lips feel soft and look ravishing.
Complete the look with a healthy dosing of our lash sculpting mascara SOAP AND GLORY THICK & FAST HI DEFINITION COLLAGEN-COAT MASCARA. Our expertly designed brush allows you to lay down length & definition for a look that lasts all day (and night).
Latest Press Release
Bangkok: The New Year Season has passed and it's now February, the month of love. Time for ladies to prepare your skin to welcome Valentine's Day with five easy steps that will certainly enhance your skin for a bright, luscious, and dewy glow to be sexy...
Oris and jazz go back many years, and the company's limited edition jazz-inspired watches have become collector's favourites. This year, Oris is delighted to announce a watch made to remember one of the 20th century's greatest jazz musicians, Dexter...
IKEA has introduced the GRUNDVATTNET series of sink accessories that serve as a multi-functional assistant in the kitchen. The series is meticulously designed with multi-purpose functionality to handle all kinds of activities that take place around the...
For the month of February 2017, the international footwear manufacturer, Bata, will have several great promotions for its customers. From a Chinese New Year discount to special deals on certain labels, Bata is giving shoppers a good reason to stop by...
Stiebel Eltron, the world's leading manufacturer of water heaters, releases new WL series, featuring technologically-advanced LCD touchscreens, ensuring the German engineering company remains top for innovation. The WL series is Stiebel Eltron's first...