Get ready for Galentines

Bangkok--14 Feb--ABM

Bangkok: The New Year Season has passed and it's now February, the month of love. Time for ladies to prepare your skin to welcome Valentine's Day with five easy steps that will certainly enhance your skin for a bright, luscious, and dewy glow to be sexy and perfect in the Soap and Glory style.

Step 1: PREP & MOISTURISE

SOAP AND GLORY SPEED PLUMP™ OVERNIGHT MIRACLE MOISTURE MOUSSE, 40 ML. 750 baht

The key to this look begins with well-moisturised skin. Prep and prepare with our Super-light, yet astonishingly potent SOAP AND GLORY SPEED PLUMP™ OVERNIGHT MIRACLE MOISTURE MOUSSE. With a soft and uniquely bubbly mousse-like texture, its mix of active boosters, rehydrates your skin OVERNIGHT – and for eight hours afterwards. So your skin feels soft, soothed with a healthy, happy, hydrated glow.

Step 2: CONSEAL & GLOW

SOAP AND GLORY HOCUS FOCUS™ INSTANT VISUAL FLAW-SOFTENING ILLUMINATOR,

30 ML. 575 baht

After using concealer, add a touch of shimmer to brow and cheek bones with our instant flaw-softening lotion, SOAP AND GLORY HOCUS FOCUS™ INSTANT VISUAL FLAW-SOFTENING ILLUMINATOR. Not only does this little miracle help to fight large pores and wrinkles, but it'll also provide a luminous glow, that will ensure you-know-who won't be able to take their eyes off you!

Step 3: A TOUCH OF BLUSHER

SOAP AND GLORY LOVE AT FIRST BLUSH™, 7.5 G. 600 baht

Next it's time to set in place with a dusting of SOAP AND GLORY LOVE AT FIRST BLUSH™, apply to the apple of your cheeks and blend back towards the hairline.

STEP 4: POUT PERFECTION

SOAP AND GLORY SEXY MOTHER PUCKER™ LIP-PLUMPING GLOSS, 7 ML. 400 baht

When you're out to impress, the golden rule is – 'less is more'. So rather than go over the top, compliment this look with a soft, subtle shade of SOAP AND GLORY SEXY MOTHER PUCKER™ LIP-PLUMPING GLOSS, so your lips feel soft and look ravishing.

Step 5: FLIRT & FLUTTER

SOAP AND GLORY THICK & FAST HI DEFINITION COLLAGEN-COAT MASCARA,

10 ML. 520 baht

Complete the look with a healthy dosing of our lash sculpting mascara SOAP AND GLORY THICK & FAST HI DEFINITION COLLAGEN-COAT MASCARA. Our expertly designed brush allows you to lay down length & definition for a look that lasts all day (and night).