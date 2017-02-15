SPRIDD Limited Edition Collection from IKEA

SPRIDD Limited Edition Collection from IKEABusiness Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 15:11
IKEA continues the quest to make fashion and furniture meet and now presents SPRIDD – a print-based collection of tents, bags and storage boxes (plus lots of other funtastic pieces) – created in collaboration with British fashion designer Kit Neale. SPRIDD is a limited edition being launched this February. Don't miss out!
The SPRIDD collection is for the home and beyond. It's for everyone who lives a life on the move and who could do with an easier (and much more fun) everyday life in transit. Starting out with four artworks, inspired by loosely interpreted music styles which are Hip Hop, Metal, Psycho Punk and Electronic, Kit Neale and IKEA have created four expressions that are still part of one and the same print-it-out-loud collection.
London born and bred fashion designer Kit Neale quickly attracted attention when he established his namesake brand in 2012. Known for his bold patterns and prints, that often bear reference to British life and culture, Kit Neale offers an all new look at British menswear and men's style. Today the brand is considered one of the most exciting emerging brands coming from the London fashion scene.
Latest Press Release
IKEA continues the quest to make fashion and furniture meet and now presents SPRIDD – a print-based collection of tents, bags and storage boxes (plus lots of other funtastic pieces) – created in collaboration with British fashion designer Kit...
Bangkok: The New Year Season has passed and it's now February, the month of love. Time for ladies to prepare your skin to welcome Valentine's Day with five easy steps that will certainly enhance your skin for a bright, luscious, and dewy glow to be sexy...
Oris and jazz go back many years, and the company's limited edition jazz-inspired watches have become collector's favourites. This year, Oris is delighted to announce a watch made to remember one of the 20th century's greatest jazz musicians, Dexter...
IKEA has introduced the GRUNDVATTNET series of sink accessories that serve as a multi-functional assistant in the kitchen. The series is meticulously designed with multi-purpose functionality to handle all kinds of activities that take place around the...
For the month of February 2017, the international footwear manufacturer, Bata, will have several great promotions for its customers. From a Chinese New Year discount to special deals on certain labels, Bata is giving shoppers a good reason to stop by...