SPRIDD Limited Edition Collection from IKEA

Bangkok--15 Feb--ABM

IKEA continues the quest to make fashion and furniture meet and now presents SPRIDD – a print-based collection of tents, bags and storage boxes (plus lots of other funtastic pieces) – created in collaboration with British fashion designer Kit Neale. SPRIDD is a limited edition being launched this February. Don't miss out!

The SPRIDD collection is for the home and beyond. It's for everyone who lives a life on the move and who could do with an easier (and much more fun) everyday life in transit. Starting out with four artworks, inspired by loosely interpreted music styles which are Hip Hop, Metal, Psycho Punk and Electronic, Kit Neale and IKEA have created four expressions that are still part of one and the same print-it-out-loud collection.

London born and bred fashion designer Kit Neale quickly attracted attention when he established his namesake brand in 2012. Known for his bold patterns and prints, that often bear reference to British life and culture, Kit Neale offers an all new look at British menswear and men's style. Today the brand is considered one of the most exciting emerging brands coming from the London fashion scene.