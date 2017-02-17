POSITIF PHYTO CRYSTAL COLLECTION Nourishing facial cleansing products in form of whipping foam and clear soap having the same reviews from many users of the perfect cleansing with mild soft, moisturizing, and rejuvenating skin

Bangkok--17 Feb--KOBFAH PR Agency

Living Life Beautifully in POSITIF Style

POSITIF, as the high quality product developer according to Japanese industrial standard, has strived and good intention to develop highest quality products delivered to customers the best beauty and healthy products to cherish both body and soul to be healthy, strong and happy every day. POSITIF is prominent in the innovation from Japan. The brand has cooperated with a Japanese leading Research and developing institute having over 70 years experiences in creating precious products by carefully selecting effective ingredients from nature (Japan Secret Ingredient) such as Botanical power into the genuinely skincare innovation. We believe that the true beauty begins at cleanness, strong, and healthiness from within, in order to fulfill happiness in living your life, and turn every day to be a beautiful day.

Today, POSITIF would like to introduce the best facial cleansing product having its high efficient in mildly and thoroughly cleansing skin with the intensely moisturizing ingredients for balancing and moisturizing result. We have discovered and developed (1) soft whipping foam suitable for normal and dry skin, and (2) clear soap with soft lather suitable for oily and combination skin.

POSITIF PHYTO CRYSTAL MOISTURIZING WHIPPING FOAM (Suitable for normal and dry skin)

The extremely mild and soft whipping cream foam, thoroughly clean your skin as well as providing relaxing and comforting wear by light aroma including whitening and anti-aging qualification together with Sodium Hyaluronate enhanced skin toning to be smooth and Jojoba extract Jojoba extract helps in keeping your skin hydrated, also the Witch Hazel to tighten the large pores and leave your skin clean, radiant, and reduce wrinkles all in one. When mixing with water, foam texture will turn to be white with soft and thick lather likewise whipping cream. After massaging in a circular motion, your skin will be cleaned in a way that gets deeper into your pores leaving soft, hydrated and refreshed skin.

High effective ingredients

ü Jojoba Oil Fully with the effectiveness in makeup cleansing without sticky feeling, keep hydrated to skin, remove impurities and clogged-acne in the pores without any irritation. Thus, it's suitable for oily and sensitive skin.

ü Pueraria Mirifica Extract is natural antioxidants, stimulates collagen and elastin, increases the tissue level of skin cells, maintains skin firming and blood circulation. It also reduces fine lines and wrinkles as well as enhancing skin radiance to accomplish the natural firming skin.

ü Centella Asiatica Extract is effective in improving treatment of small wounds for fast healing. It's also having potentially antibacterial, anti-fungal activities and inflammation reduction, increasing the effectiveness in the synthesis of collagen. It reduces dullness, dark spots, swelling, and bruising which results in skin's flexibility and firm.

How to use After cleaning makeup with POSITIF PHYTO CRYSTAL PURIFYING CLEANSING OIL, wet your face with water, Squeeze a little bit of POSITIF PHYTO CRYSTAL MOISTURIZING WHIPPING into your wet palms, gently rub until it lathers up, apply the lather all over your wet face and neck, use your fingertips to massage the lather into your skin in gentle circular motions then rinse with water. Use regularly morning and evening.

Size and Price : 100g, Bht 550.-

POSITIF PHYTO CRYSTAL MOISTURIZING FACIAL SOAP (Suitable for oily and combination skin)

The octagon facial clear soap, deeply clean your face. Simply rub with water to get mild and delicate lathers. No eye irritation. Easily rinse off by the light and soft touch. With MultiSalMultilayer and Pueraria Mirifica Extract Liquid functioning as whitening and anti-aging as well as Centella Asiatica Extract having its benefit in anti-bacterial activities, reduce skin inflammation, leave your skin soft and hydrated. Together with the extract from Shea butter, Pine bark, Skin looks revitalized and radiance and clean. After cleansing, After cleansing, skin'll be soft-touch, moisturizing, not dry and tense, with light and relaxing aroma. Guaranteed with quality awards recognized by leading magazines such as "Best Beauty Buys 2015" for the best Facial Cleanser from Instyle and "Best Cleansing Soap" from Cleo Beauty Hall of Frame 2015.

High effective ingredients

ü Shea Butter will boost your skin to enhance moisture retention, revitalize skin elasticity, maintains skin hydration.

ü Pueraria Mirifica Extract Liquid is antioxidant, stimulates the synthesis of collagen and elastin, increase tissues level to skin cells. Keep skin firming, increase blood circulation, reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Skin appears brighter and naturally firm.

ü Centella Asiatica Extract is effective in improving treatment of small wounds for fast healing. It's also having potentially antibacterial, anti-fungal activities and inflammation reduction, increasing the effectiveness in the synthesis of collagen. It reduces dullness, dark spots, swelling, and bruising which results in skin's flexibility and firm.

Outstanding with MultiSalMultilayer Technology

It is an American high-tech control release substances guaranteed by "Nano 50 Awards" as it is 1 in 50 of the best technologies. POSITIF products have used this innovation in our soaps and facial foams which include significant properties of both Whitening & Anti-Aging, consisting of…

ü AHA Shed skin cells, reveal glow and radiant skin.

ü Brightening Antioxidant, anti-Melanin

ü Peptide stimulates the synthesis of collagen, reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

How to use

After cleansing makeup with POSITIF PHYTO CRYSTAL PURIFYING CLEANSING OIL, wet your face with water, gently rub POSITIF PHYTO CRYSTAL MOISTURIZING FACIAL SOAP into your wet palms to lather up, apply the lather all over your wet face and neck, use your fingertips to massage the lather into your skin in gentle circular motions then rinse with water. Use regularly morning and evening.

Size and Price : 100g, Bht 450.-

Grant your deeply clean, refresh, ready-to-nourishing skin and gently revive its liveliness with POSITIF PHYTO CRYSTAL SET. Released today at every branch of Watsons stores, and atwww.positifthailand.com