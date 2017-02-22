Oishi kicks off summer mega-promotion with the high chance to win a Giant Golden Sumo or one of 1,000 Yamaha Finos -Total prizes worth 86 million baht

Bangkok--22 Feb--ABM

Oishi ,the market leader in Japanese-style, led by Mrs. Jesdakorn Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Beverage Division, Oishi Group Public Company Ltd., and Mr.Tarrin Rintanalert, Marketing Director, kicked off our long-awaited summer mega-promotion, the "Oishi Summer Promotion: Giant Golden Sumo and Battalion of Yamaha" campaign with 86 million baht in prizes, offers more chances for consumers to win.

Oishi, the market leader in Japanese-style, Ready-to-Drink tea (RTD tea), with a 47.4% market share and its highest-ever market share of 52% in traditional trade channels, is spending 300 million baht to boost the 15-billion-baht RTD tea market with the "Oishi Summer Promotion: Giant Golden Sumo and Battalion of Yamaha" campaign. Oishi fans can win one of over 1,004 prizes worth a total value of 86 million baht.

Mrs. Jesdakorn Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Beverage Division, Oishi Group Public Company Ltd., said, "In spite of sluggish growth in the RTD Tea market, Oishi delivered positive performance in 2016, with 12% sales growth that strengthened its leadership position with a 47.4% market share. Last year, Oishi's outstanding performance, particularly in the traditional trade, increased its market share in this channel to 52%, mainly because the brand focused successfully on innovative products in the fruit tea segment. Our popular products in this segment are "Oishi Green Tea Kyoho Grape," which became Oishi Green Tea's best-selling product within one year, and "Oishi Sakura Strawberry," launched at the end of 2016, which was the talk-of-the-town to having the first-ever color-changing label in Thailand, enabled by thermochromic technology. As a result, Oishi grew its customer base of new-generation consumers to 44%. Oishi would like to thank everyone by kicking off our long-awaited summer mega-promotion, the "Oishi Summer Promotion: Giant Golden Sumo and Battalion of Yamaha" campaign, which we expect to boost the RTD tea market in 2017."

"Oishi Summer Promotion: Giant Golden Sumo and Battalion of Yamaha" is Oishi's latest summer promotional campaign that meets consumer demands by offering more chances to win one of the "mega" prizes worth a total of 86 million baht. The four grand prizes are a Giant Golden Sumo worth 10 million baht each. There are 1,000 second prizes of a Yamaha Fino motorcycle, which is highly desired by new-generation consumers.

Oishi will spend over 300 million baht on a marketing communications campaign to raise awareness and encourage participation among new-generation consumers. A captivating commercial called "Oishi Choknak (Big Luck)" starring Puttichai "Push" Kasetsin, one of the hottest leading male superstars, as a loveable professional sumo wrestling referee who leads a parade for the opening ceremony. The commercial started airing on February 21, 2017. To make the campaign more effective and appealing throughout the summer, Oishi will use a wide array of communications channels such as newspaper, radio, BTS, and cinema ads; billboards; digital media; and point-of-sale ads nationwide. Oishi is spending 50% more on online media communications compared to last year, including an online activity called "Oishi – Big Giveaways with Four Superstars Competing Against Each Other in an Amusing Competition LIVE!" via the OishiDrinkStation on Facebook, as well as through other online channels. The online activities aim to widen Oishi's customer base and reinforce its brand recognition among new-generation consumers to drive the RTD tea market throughout the summer season.

"We are very confident that the "Oishi Summer Promotion: Giant Golden Sumo and Battalion of Yamaha" promotional campaign, with 86 million baht in prizes, offers more chances for consumers to win. Supported by a full range of integrated marketing communications and online activities, the campaign will help us not only to increase consumer engagement and ultimately grow our customer base to include new groups of RTD tea consumers, but will also drive the RTD tea market this summer while strengthening the Oishi brand's leadership position," concluded Mrs. Jesdakorn.

Oishi fans can participate for a chance to win big prizes including one of four Giant Golden Sumos, each worth 10 million baht, or one of 1,000 Yamaha motorcycles, worth a combined total of 86 million baht, by sending in the numeric code that appears inside the PET cap or UHT boxes of Oishi products including Oishi Green Tea, Oishi Black Tea, Oishi O Herb, Oishi Fruito, and Jubjai (except for glass bottles). The Oishi codes can be submitted free of charge through three channels: i) Via mobile phone simply by pressing *787* or *494* followed by the Oishi code, then press # and call; ii) At the www.oishidrink.com Website; and iii) Using the Oishi mobile application, from now until May 31, 2017. There will be four lucky draws with an increasing number of prizes for each draw. Follow updates on the campaign at: www.facebook.com/oishidrinkstation Or www.oishidrink.com.

The more codes you send in, the more chances for you to win in the

"Oishi Summer Promotion: Giant Golden Sumo and Battalion of Yamaha"