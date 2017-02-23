ICHITAN blast out this summer, launching ICHITAN Exclusive Japan Trip with 40 Superstars dream prizes that no one dares to offer.

Bangkok--23 Feb--Poly Plus PR

"ICHITAN Exclusive Japan Trip with 40 Superstars" give away 40 dream prizes; fly high, dine high and super fine shopping with 500,000 THB voucher. Up closed and personal throughout the trip with 40 superstars led by Weir- Sukollawat, Son-Yuke Songpaisan, Mike-Pataradet, Sky-Wongravee and top net idols. 400 of the new iPhone 7 splashed out as 2nd prize.

The ultimate summer campaign that everyone keeps an eye on is back. This time ICHITAN Group invites 40 Thai superstars and net idols to join the "ICHITAN Exclusive Japan Trip with 40 Superstars", particularly organized for 40 lucky winners of the campaign. The 1st prize offers an extraordinary traveling package trip to Japan for 2 persons including business class travel, dining at premium restaurants, a stay in Sanyo So; 5-star hotel in Shizuoka and a 500,000 Baht of shopping voucher at Isetan department store, Japan with a total value of 750,000 THB each prize. Followed by 400 iPhone 7 as a 2nd prize 10 of which are to be given away daily. As such, 440 prizes in total with the value of 40 million Baht are prepared for this summer promotion.

To get a chance to win the prize, simply dial *797* followed by the code under bottle caps or inner cartons of any ICHITAN green tea, YenYen herbal drink and Bireley's 10% juice products, ended with # to make a call, or else, send the code via @tanichitan Line official Account. The participation is free of charge for every mobile operator. Starting from March 1st - May 2nd 2017, the prize drawing will be conducted Monday-Friday daily at 5 PM., except for national holidays, and announced on www.facebook.com/ichitan and www.ichitandrink.com.

Tan Passakornnatee, President and CEO of ICHITAN Group, revealed that "ICHITAN Exclusive Japan Trip with 40 Superstars campaign is one of ICHITAN's marketing strategies, aimed to energize up Ready-to-Drink tea market during high season. The objective of using 40 superstars and net idols for the summer campaign is to deliver our brand experience of premium prizes yet fun and reachable to our consumers.

Beside nationwide campaign, ICHITAN focus more on enhancing neighboring countries' markets after highly succeeded on expanding distribution in CLMV. On the other hand; in Thailand, we have enforced with DKSH in having more traditional trade penetration both existing and new markets by adding up 100% sales force team in order to get maximum coverage in the market.

By this year, new product categories will be continually released. We expect that having innovative products will avoid us from price competitive situation and create more ability to reach the revenue target at 7,450 million in 2017."

The lucky winners of "ICHITAN Exclusive Japan Trip with 40 Superstars" with get a chance to experience an up close and personal traveling with 40 Thai superstars including Weir-Sukollawat Kanarot, Son-Yuke Songpaisan, Mike-Pattaradet Sa-nguankwamdee, Sky-Wongravee Nateetorn, Tongtong-Wuttiphat Opastrakool, PunPun-Sutatta Udomsilp, Seo Ji-yeon, Ice-Amena Gul, Gypso-Ramita Mahapreukpong, Vill-Wannarot Sonthichai, Antoine Pinto, Top-Tawin Surachardkait, the gang from the hilarious series; Petch-Paopetch Charoensook, Ter-Rattanun Janyajirawong, Pingpong-Thongchai Thongkanthom, Ice-Nattarat Nopparuttayaporn, Top Djs like Dj.Nan-Sunanta Yoonniyom, Dj.Max-Natthawut Jenmana, Dj.Opor- Praput Pimpama together with famous singers like Ekachai Srivichai, Tik Shiro and the most surprising guest, Chuwit Kamolvisit, who will fly with us to join the lucky winners as well. In addition, there are favorite net idols, namely Boom-Krittaphak Udompanich, Beam-Boonyakorn Ratanaumnuayshai, Boss-Natchapongpol Suddee, Tonhon Tantivejakul, Jay-Kavin Patchimkul, Froy-Pawida Meksrisuwan, Bam- Sakulkarn Wijitsittipaisan as well as sexy girls like Mookies Zapp-Chanita Phuvapiphat, Burnfai Baifern-Isara Thamniam, Pa-Parvinee Tatiyakajohnlert, Bowlki-Phasinee Boonrod, TingTing-Sutassa Suthumjindakun, Munkaw-Rungtawan Chaiha, Dejarvu or Ja-Jarunan Taveepanya and the social network administrators of the hottest page like Rain Yogohama, , Lowcostcosplay and Ejeab.

With the campaign's marketing budget of 120 million Baht, ICHITAN has started blasting out online channels to raise the campaign awareness by releasing "The Real Ultimate" ("สนุกแน่"), 30 second long online TVC, which has been first aired on ICHITAN Facebook Page and received impressive feedback. The communication will be intensified on total IMC channels include television and published press.