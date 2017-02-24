SATO Launches WS4 Compact Desktop Label Printer

Bangkok--24 Feb--Ogilvy Public Relations SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empower workforces and streamline operations, launched its new affordable WS4 desktop label printer. Designed with needs of food manufacturers, restaurants, logistics, healthcare, retail and manufacturing workplace in mind, the WS4 desktop label printer delivers performance and return on investment. The printer has flexible media capability and can ensure low cost of ownership with large capacity ribbons. WS4 desktop label printer is available at 15,000 Baht at SATO Auto-ID (Thailand) Tel. 02 736 4460 or www.satothailand.co.th.

Latest Press Release

