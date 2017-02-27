GERMAN LEADING STATIONERY BRAND DRAWS UP GLOBAL EXPORT PLANS IN THAILAND - STAEDTLER LAUNCHES NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT WITH THB 80 MILLION EXPANSION

Bangkok--27 Feb--Brand Now Asia

STAEDTLER, one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of writing, colouring, drawing and creative products is set to draw bigger profits and become a stationery leader in Thailand with a recently completed THB 80 million renovation and expansion project at one of its two manufacturing sites in Bangkok.

STAEDTLER Thailand operates two factories in the kingdom: STAEDTLER Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd. (established 1989) which manufactures ball point pens, erasers, and rulers and is located in Bangkok's Lad Krabang district and Siam Pencil Co., Ltd. (established in 2001) which manufactures graphite and coloured pencils and is located in Nong Chok district.

The expansion is part of the plans drawn up to boost the reach of STAEDTLER into existing, new and emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, as Markus Handfest, Managing Director of STAEDTLER Thailand explains.

"We want to increase sales within Thailand and also export STAEDTLER worldwide from Thailand. With the combination of our high German quality and recent innovative refurbishment which includes energy efficient and eco-friendly machineries, we will continue to grow. Beside that we also have more flexibility to meet the needs and expectations of the Thai and other Asian consumers at the best."

"STAEDTLER Thailand exports to more than 60 countries and within the APAC region, serves Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan as well as Australia and New Zealand. We see STAEDTLER Thailand as the main pillar of our Asian business. Thailand is a hub for this region and we are excited to see how the picture of production and sales develops in the near future."

The STAEDTLER brand has been a well-known name for over 180 years and is well-regarded globally for its high quality and fine production standards, exporting to over 150 countries. STAEDTLER Thailand is adding its signature to this legacy with a strategy for STAEDTLER to be the top stationery manufacturer in the Kingdom. With pencils, erasers and fineliners being the top 3 best-selling STAEDTLER products and a total sales turnover in Thailand of THB 830 million in 2016, Thailand's year-on-year growth is around 5%.

Mr. Handfest added that STAEDTLER Thailand's marketing strategy for the next years will be to strengthen the school business. While the stationery market in Thailand is very competitive, he is confident that the region's interest and trust in STAEDTLER's high quality brand products will keep growing.

Dr. Konstantin Czeschka, Chief Technical Officer at the STAEDTLER Group pointed out that STAEDTLER continues to integrate with the ever-evolving digital marketplace. Inventiveness has always been part of tradition at what is one of German's oldest industrial companies. With innovative technologies STAEDTLER continuously succeeds to design more and more efficient production techniques and to enlarge the lifecycle as well as the consumer benefits of its products.

The relevance for creative, analogue tools remains high even in a more and more digital world. One indicator is for example the worldwide adult colouring trend where colouring books for adults have seen a surge in popularity, prompting high demand for coloured pencils and felt tip pens produced by STAEDTLER. In 2015 and 2016 the STAEDTLER Group, which was founded in 1835, recorded its best years of the history. One unexpected revenue driver was the global adult colouring phenomenon.

But Dr. Konstantin Czeschka does not put this down to the trend alone. "Adult colouring is a key driver for our sales. Consumers have bought more art supplies over the last few years in general and in this age of digitization, that really is remarkable. We are convinced that analogue technologies, such as writing, drawing and crafting play a necessary and complementary role in the digital world as they build a foundation for human development".

A decade ago, STAEDTLER signed an international social charter to protect the human rights and declare social responsibility for its employees. This in-built corporate commitment is essential to running operations in Thailand according to Jutta Winkelsträter, Head of STAEDTLER Group Human Resources.

"STAEDTLER owes its success in part to the skilled and hardworking individuals who make up our strong corporate teams. In Thailand, the principals of social justice with fair pay and employment welfare are just as set in stone and as a Group we are audited on our performance both internally and externally. As we expand, our employees are and always have been part of that success."