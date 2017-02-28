M-150 strengthens its leadership by announcing new presenters Toon Bodyslam, Mike Piromporn, Pai Pongsathorn, and Tai Orathai to emphasize the concept M-150 empowers and supports Thai people

Bangkok--28 Feb--ABM

M-150, the energy drink preferred by Thais, announced it is using a combination of idol marketing and music marketing strategies to expand its customer base. This coincided with M-150's grand announcement of its presenters, who are very well-known singers among Thai audiences: Toon – Bodyslam, Mike – Piromporn, Pai – Pongsathorn, and Tai – Orathai. They will be a driving force to deliver the brand's solid concept "M-150 Empowers and Supports Thai People" through nationwide concert tours. M-150 also released a TV commercial and a music video of an M-150 song entitled "Nak Pachon Muang (City Explorer)" that aims to empower and support Thai people to strengthen their willpower to achieve their dreams.

Mr. Petch Osathanugrah, Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO of Osotspa Company Limited, said, "M-150 is a favourite energy drink that has existed side-by-side with Thai consumers for a very long time. This has given us a good understanding of how Thai people strive for excellence in life. Therefore, M-150 would like to empower and support Thai people throughout each stage of their lives with four presenters as role models who have been positive in fighting for a better life and daring to dream. We chose these inspirational characters: Toon – Bodyslam, Mike – Piromporn, Pai – Pongsathorn, and Tai – Orathai, to become our presenters and the driving force to deliver our concept 'M-150 empowers and supports Thai people.'

"We realize that many Thai people, as they constantly strive to achieve their goals in all areas of life, rely on M-150 as their energy drink, which is why we want to show a strong commitment to staying side-by-side with Thai people as they strive to follow their dreams and ensure a good future for themselves and their families. Our chosen presenters are not only popular and famous, but also are an inspiration to others. These four presenters are proof that daring to follow your dreams and striving for success works, which is in line with the spirit of M-150," added Mr. Petch.

Mrs. Wannipa Bhakdibutr, President of Osotspa Company Limited, said that this year, M-150 will take a proactive approach in the energy drink market for sales promotions to expand its domestic customer base. "In addition to using a sports marketing strategy to support and move Thai football ahead, M-150 also decided to combine idol marketing and music marketing strategies. This led to our announcement of the four new presenters, all idols who realized their ambitions when striving for dreams and enjoying success. All presenters are a perfect choice to reinforce the concept 'M-150 empowers and supports Thai people' through the new M-150 song, which will increase brand awareness and engagement with consumers on a broader scale.

"Music has the power to reach everyone in society, which is why we decided to compose a new song to represent M-150 and strengthen Thai people's desire to strive for a life of achievement. Our selected presenters are well-known among Thai people nationally at all levels of society, and our concept 'M150 empowers and supports Thai people' applies to Thais in every walk of life. We will implement ongoing integrated marketing communications activities and concert tours of both Thai folk music and Thai pop music to entertain, empower, and motivate Thai people to continue to strive for success. A TV commercial and a music video of the new M-150 song entitled 'Nak Pachon Muang (City Explorer)' are also being released via several social media channels," said Mrs. Wannipa.

From March to May 2017, a tour of 25 "M-150 Look Toong Super Show" concerts will take place, featuring Thai folk singers popular among blue-collar Thai audiences. Inspirational singers and presenters who are ideal for delivering the spirit of M-150 at these concerts are Mike – Piromporn, Pai – Pongsathorn, and Tai – Orathai. Other well-known singers who will join them on stage include Lamyong – Nonghinhao, Dok-or & Gantong, Paowalee – Pornpimon, and Saoyae – Jatiya. The "M-150 Power Concert" series that aims to attract new-generation consumers will feature popular rock bands ready to unleash their power to motivate Thai people to strive for success, including Bodyslam, Potato, Lomosonic, S.D.F, and Sweet Mullet. All Thai consumers can look forward to the M-150 tour concerts, coming soon.