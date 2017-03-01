Bata launches new limited editions of Astro Boy and Julien David These rare limited editions are coming to Thailand

Bangkok--1 Mar--midas pr

On March 2, 2017, at Siam Discovery Bata will be presenting its Heritage Collection with two fresh designs for the first time in Thailand. Join Bangkok's fashionista scene for the much-awaited unveiling of the limited collector's edition of Bata's most iconic shoe models.

At the press conference to be held at Siam Discovery on March 2, 2017, from 2 pm to 4 pm and a public event from 6 pm to 8 pm at the same location Ploy Horwang will officially present the Bata Heritage Collection in Thailand. During this event, the Bata Tennis X Astro Boy and the Bata Bullets X Julien David will become available exclusively at Siam Discovery, making Thailand one of the few countries around the world where these shoes can be purchased. Ploy Horwang will highlight she favorite styles and why this collection epitomizes one of this year's fashion must-haves.

For the special anniversary collection, the classic Bata Bullets which were first worn by the Baltimore Bullets' NBA basketball players and Bata Tennis, originally created to provide Indian school children with affordable shoes for their physical education classes, have kept the original style but fun, modern designs and new color options were added. To produce something fresh and different, Bata partnered with the French fashion designer Julien David to create the Bata Bullets X Julien David collection. Inspired by his home-base Tokyo, Mr. David designed six Bata Bullets styles featuring patterns of Hokusai's characteristic waves, making these shoes very popular at the Paris Fashion Week. The Bata Tennis X Astro Boy feature prints of the popular 1950s manga character Astro Boy, originally created by Osamu Tezuka and now re-interpreted by the Japanese designer Ohya-san, who designed three special styles for Bata's Heritage Collection.

"Bata has a very rich history of producing shoes that have positively impacted many people and communities. With our Heritage Collection, we want to celebrate our 120 years of success and give some of our most iconic models a new, contemporary look. Creating the new designs was great fun for our designers and our teams, and we hope our customers will enjoy wearing them just as much," says Eugenio Olabe, Bata Company Manager, Thailand.