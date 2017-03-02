Nestle Waters Inaugurates New Surat Thani Factory

Bangkok--2 Mar--ABM

New state-of-the-art water bottling factory in Surat Thani features advanced technology to improve environmental performance.

Nestle Pure Life, the high-quality bottled water offers healthy hydration for Thai consumers.

With an investment of 1.8 billion baht, the Nestle Pure Life Surat Thani factory will benefit the local community in terms of employment and sustainable growth.

The Nestle Waters Business Unit of Nestle (Thai) Ltd. has inaugurated its new Surat Thani factory as the second manufacturing and distribution hub for Nestle Pure Life bottled water. It will distribute high-quality drinking water trusted for healthy hydration to consumers in 14 southern provinces and nationwide.

The official inauguration included Nestle executives Mrs. Audrey Liow, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer for Nestle Indochina; Mr. Luca Chioda, Business Executive Officer – Waters, Nestle (Thai) Ltd.; and Mr. Matthias Riehle, Regional Manager (Asia) for Nestle Waters; Mr Stefano Manenti, Factory Manager– Waters, Nestle (Thai) Ltd.; and H.E. Ivo Sieber, the Swiss Ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Suphawat Sakda, Vice Governor of Surat Thani Province and Dr Aranya Fuangswasdi, Deputy Director General, Department of Groundwater Resources, also participated in the inauguration ceremony at the Nestle Pure Life Surat Thani Factory in Punpin District, Surat Thani province.

Mrs. Audrey Liow, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer for Nestle Indochina, said, "At Nestle, we are committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for Thai people. For over 20 years, Nestle Waters' business operations in Thailand have produced high-quality drinking water that meets Nestle's global standards to satisfy Thai consumers' demands for water they can trust for themselves and their families."

According to Mr. Luca Chioda, Business Executive Officer – Waters, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., "We invested over 1,800 million baht to build the Nestle Pure Life Surat Thani Factory, our second production facility in Thailand for high-quality drinking water. We are creating value for the community with a focus on environmental sustainability, using state-of-the-art technology that minimizes water consumption and an efficient logistics network to improve environmental performance.

"The new Nestle Pure Life Surat Thani Factory is 170,000 square meters including the production area, warehousing, offices, and utility services. It will produce Nestle Pure Life in 0.33L, 0.6L, and 1.5L sizes. We also place importance on water management as part of Nestle's long-term commitment to environmental sustainability. The new factory features advanced VSEP (Vibratory Shear Enhanced Membrane Processing) technology that increases water recovery while reducing water consumption for the entire production process. As a distribution hub for the South, the Surat Thani factory will improve environmental performance as it shortens transport distance by 3 million km per year, which benefits the environment. We also are bringing benefits to the community, offering employment to the local community and contributing to the economy of the South of Thailand.

"In addition, Nestle gives importance to Creating Shared Value (CSV) to establish solid relationships with people in the community, focusing mainly on education about water resources and PET recycling. The Youth Water Guardian project, a collaboration between Nestle Waters and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), educates school children and communities about water resource management, while our 'I am doing it' project teaches children to recycle plastic bottles.

"The new Nestle Pure Life Surat Thani Factory will provide high-quality drinking water trusted by all family members to enhance their quality of life and contribute to a healthier future," concluded Mr. Chioda.