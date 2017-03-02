Make Up Factory Introduces #Metallic Eye Color Fluid

Bangkok--2 Mar--Maxima Consultants

Make Up Factory, the high-end makeup from Germany introduces 'Make Up Factory – Metallic Eye Color Fluid', the creamy eye shadow fluid with metallic shimmer effect for breathtaking and beautiful eyes. The Make Up Factory –Metallic Eye Color Fluid is now available at Make Up Factory counters at Siam Paragon, The Emporium, The Mall Bangkae and Don Muang Airport. For more details, please contact at Tel 02-678-9791-2.

The Make Up Factory –Metallic Eye Color Fluid, an iridescent fluid perfects every look and offers a touch of elegance and glamour to underline the individuality of every woman. The intensive shades guarantee high coverage and a long-lasting finish without flaking. The eye color fluid offers four colors including Liquid Silver, Metallic Rose, Iridescent Pink and Iridescent Blue.

The Make Up Factory –Metallic Eye Color Fluid is priced at 1,090 Baht.