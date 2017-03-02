Make Up Factory Introduces #Metallic Eye Color Fluid

Make Up Factory Introduces #Metallic Eye Color FluidBusiness Press Releases Thursday March 2, 2017 10:54
Make Up Factory, the high-end makeup from Germany introduces 'Make Up Factory – Metallic Eye Color Fluid', the creamy eye shadow fluid with metallic shimmer effect for breathtaking and beautiful eyes. The Make Up Factory –Metallic Eye Color Fluid is now available at Make Up Factory counters at Siam Paragon, The Emporium, The Mall Bangkae and Don Muang Airport. For more details, please contact at Tel 02-678-9791-2.
The Make Up Factory –Metallic Eye Color Fluid, an iridescent fluid perfects every look and offers a touch of elegance and glamour to underline the individuality of every woman. The intensive shades guarantee high coverage and a long-lasting finish without flaking. The eye color fluid offers four colors including Liquid Silver, Metallic Rose, Iridescent Pink and Iridescent Blue.
Latest Press Release
Make Up Factory, the high-end makeup from Germany introduces 'Make Up Factory – Metallic Eye Color Fluid', the creamy eye shadow fluid with metallic shimmer effect for breathtaking and beautiful eyes. The Make Up Factory –Metallic Eye Color...
On March 2, 2017, at Siam Discovery Bata will be presenting its Heritage Collection with two fresh designs for the first time in Thailand. Join Bangkok's fashionista scene for the much-awaited unveiling of the limited collector's edition of Bata's most...
M-150, the energy drink preferred by Thais, announced it is using a combination of idol marketing and music marketing strategies to expand its customer base. This coincided with M-150's grand announcement of its presenters, who are very well-known...
Lay's, Thailand's No.1 potato chips, represented by Nitin Bhandari (2nd right), Marketing Director – Foods, and Thamas Chumpani (right), Senior Marketing Manager – Lay's of Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Company Limited, recently received "The...
STAEDTLER, one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of writing, colouring, drawing and creative products is set to draw bigger profits and become a stationery leader in Thailand with a recently completed THB 80 million renovation and...