Make Up Factory Introduces #Luxury Glitter Cream

Make Up Factory Introduces #Luxury Glitter CreamBusiness Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 12:45
Make Up Factory, the high-end makeup from Germany introduces 'Make Up Factory –Luxury Glitter Cream', for metallic glitter effects on your face, neck and low-necked and lasts all night long. The Make Up Factory – Luxury Glitter Cream is now available at Make Up Factory counters at Siam Paragon, The Emporium, The Mall Bangkae and Don Muang Airport. For more details, please contact at Tel 02-678-9791-2.
The Make Up Factory –Luxury Glitter Cream, for a shimmering finish. The gel-like texture makes it easy to apply the cream evenly. Luxurious, light reflecting glitter particles settle on the skin like crystal dust. The particles adhere well to the skin and do not fall off. Simply apply the glitter cream to the upper eyelash base in a sparkling fine line or apply it on top of the mascara at the ends of the eyelashes. There are 2 colors including golden glam and desert rose for selection.
