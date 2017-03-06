Sermsuk wins FDA Quality Award for the 4th year

Sermsuk wins FDA Quality Award for the 4th yearBusiness Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 17:06
Sermsuk Pcl, the sole manufacturer and distributor of quality beverages brands including Crystal drinking water, the favorite drinking water brand among Thai consumers, recently received the "FDA Quality Award 2017" for the 4th year. The accolade reinforces Sermsuk's commitment to creating quality beverages to 'fulfil the happiness' of all Thais.
Mr. Lester Teck Chuan Tan, President of Sermsuk Public Company Limited, said, "We are pleased to reinforce the quality and positioning of our product family as recognized by Thai consumers, especially Crystal which has consistently been a favorite drinking water brand in Thailand. Our receiving "FDA Quality Award 2017" from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ministry of Public Health, once again this year has highlighted Sermsuk's determination in creating the high-quality beverages that could fulfil happiness and trust among Thais consumers nationwide. This should also help us realize ThaiBev's 'Vision 2020' in becoming the non-alcohol beverage business leader."
In addition last year, Sermsuk has received "Corporate Carbon Footprint" certification for its successfully becoming a role model for other businesses in managing and reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization. As the result we can now add "Carbon Footprint" and "Carbon Footprint Reduction" onto the labels of Crystal drinking water and est Cola.
