est Moves Forward with #Expanding the New-Gens Fan-Love Strategy

Bangkok--6 Mar--ABM

Introducing Innovative Summer Campaign Where Prizes Can be Chosen: 'Win an exclusive trip on Island with GOT7' or 'Get Toyota Yaris' Plus the Limited Edition Vibrant GOT7 Summer Packages

est by Thai Drinks Co., continues to enhance its current predominance in brand positioning in the carbonated soft drinks (CSD) market. The brand strikes again this summer with 'expansion of fan-love among teens across all lifestyle' strategy. With this refreshing initiative, est will be introducing, for the first time, an innovative promotional campaign called 'est Zaa Zeed Luek Dai, Tang Fin Tang Zing', which essentially enables consumers to choose their prizes from the supreme enjoyment (or 'fin' in Thai) of being one of 500 people getting an exclusive trip on an island with GOT7, or the fun in driving away in a Toyota Yaris to escape the summer heat (100 units). The prizes are worth more than 57 million baht in total. Furthermore, the new limited-edition summer packages featuring GOT7 vibrant designs will also make this summer more refresh and active, available only this summer.

Mrs. Jesdakorn Ghosh, Senior Vice President of Thai Drinks Co., Ltd., said, "with our differentiation strategy in the CSD market last year under the 'Happening' concept has yielded positive results. With this strategy, we have been 'catching the waves' of the most trendy activities and celebrities among consumers, from sports enthusiasts to music lovers. 'est' welcome the Thai superstar 'Nadech' and invited new-generation consumers to enjoy world-class football matches on the best seats with him, and supported the Thai National Women Volleyball team to create the 'cheer up craze' and made them an inspiration for new-generation consumers. In passing on exclusive music entertainment experience, est has brought Asia's idol GOT7 as the brand ambassador resulting in a very strong jump in consumer brand appreciation. According to the latest brand health survey (November 2016), est achieved increasing scores in all areas of brand identity; to 77% from 55% as 'brand for new generation', to 68% from 44% as 'cool brand' and to 52% from 41% as 'brand for me.'

"In an effort to capitalize on this successful growth path, est will continue to extend its fan-love base to cover all teen groups with any lifestyle by initiating this irresistible campaign in line with teenager preferences. This summer is the first time that we will bring such an innovative prize option with grand prize value. Under 'est Zaa Zeed Luek Dai, Tang Fin Tang Zing' campaign, est fans will be able to choose between becoming one of 500 lucky people to go on an exclusive trip to an island with GOT7, est's brand ambassador. Only est can offer this exclusive program with K-pop group on the beach, or by offering consumers to choose to become one of 100 lucky people to win a Toyota Yaris, the most-desired model for young generation to enjoy this summer. This will be by far the highest number of car prizes ever in promotional campaigns implemented in Thai CSD market."

To add excitement over the summer, new limited-edition summer packages featuring GOT7 with vibrant and coolest designs that are most anticipated by fans for collectibles will be available in 7 designs for all 7 GOT7's members. The mega-campaign will be implemented with a 360-degree marketing communications campaign, a TV commercial entitled 'Choice', with innovative online marketing activities to more effectively engage fans with 360-degree camera technique. Additionally a caravan is set to hit the road to present the prizes to lucky winners nationwide. The excitement starts with live broadcast from the press conference to two more regions for the first time, allowing GOT7 fans in more corners of the country to experience the same Zaa Zeed feel."

"We are confident that this first-ever innovative marketing strategy 'est Zaa Zeed Luek Dai, Tang Fin Tang Zing' offering consumers great choices in prizes will help to boost fan-love among teens and reinforce est's brand positioning to become the most beloved brand among Thai consumers. We hope that this campaign will create excitement and drive growth for the CSD market during this summer." Mrs. Jesdakorn concluded.

est fans can choose their preferred prizes, between getting an exclusive trip on an island with GOT7 or driving away in Toyota Yaris, free of charge, through three channels: 1) pressing *759* followed by the code under cap, press # and call; 2) using the 'est' mobile application, and 3) via www.estcolathai.com/promotion. To choose your preferred prize, press 1 for choosing 'the edgy trip' or press '2' for choosing 'Toyota Yaris'. For more details, please visitwww.facebook.com/estcola.