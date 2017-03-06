Photo Release: Nestle Waters receives FDA Quality Award

Bangkok--6 Mar--ABM Perrier Vittel (Thailand) Ltd., the Nestle' Waters company that bottles and distributes Nestle Pure Life drinking water and Minere natural mineral water, has received the "FDA Quality Award 2017" from the Office of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the fourth consecutive year for the company to receive the award for its high-quality bottled water trusted by the Thai consumers. Mr. Luca Chioda (left), Business Executive Officer – Waters, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., and Mr. Adhiwatra Chanapokakul (right), Home and Office Delivery Business Manager – Waters, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., accepted the award, which assess and reward quality and good governance practices.

