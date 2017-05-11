Photo Release: The semester begins! Nestle Pure Life Kids launches Back to School campaign.

Bangkok--11 May--ABM Encourages moms to prepare drinking water for their kids for healthy hydration all day. The new school semester has begun! Nestle Pure Life Kids drinking water, represented by Mr. Worapong Kietdumrongwong (left), Commercial Manager – Nestle Waters Thailand, is reinforcing its position as the high-quality drinking water that families trust by partnering with BigC Supercenter, led by Mr. Wichai Benyadilok (right), Assistant Vice President – Dry Food, for the "Back to School" campaign to educate parents about the importance for their children to drink enough water to meet their daily hydration needs, especially when there are many school activities. Nestle Pure Life Kids drinking water also has launched a special promotion to welcome the new semester. Parents who buy one pack of Nestle Pure Life Kids in the 0.33 liter size will receive a collector's set of "Hero" stickers with 12 designs, while parents who buy three packs of Nestle Pure Life Kids in the 0.33 liter size will also receive a free "Nesboy" pencil box set, from today until May 15, 2017, at Big C Supercenters nationwide.

Latest Press Release

