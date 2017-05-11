Triaction|Spring/Summer #17 Supportive sportswear that doesnt compromise on style FIND THE ONE THAT MOVES YOU

Bangkok--11 May--Ninety Nine Communications Agency

Triumph understands the multifaceted woman. She leads an active lifestyle, exercises to get healthy, but also to get social – sharing run distances through her apps, attending classes and spurring friends on to achieve their targets. In this sociable sporting climate, style-driven women want to look good and have outstanding support. They want to wear sportswear to work in and out of the gym with no compromising style for function and vice versa.

Triaction offers the ultimate solution: bras in Triumph's favourite fits that are on-trend, extremely supportive, comfortable and with no bulk. A fit for every shape. In the new collection there are 2 specific styles certified bounce control by world renowned Research Group in Breast Health, the University of Portsmouth.

Sian Thomas, Global Head of Design at Triumph says, "We know women want to be able to wear their sportswear to the gym, in the street or in a cafe with friends. That's why we've developed Triaction. The result is a multi-sport, high performance, great fitting, yet style-driven collection that gives women the freedom to train when and how they like.

This season we introduce new technology which sees fashion meet fabulous functionality. The Dynamic Lite collection offers the 3D powertech process which fuses multiple layers for all-round anti-bounce compression, extreme support and soft comfort that adjusts to your curves. The Magic Motion sports bras are based on best-selling lingerie fits and features Magic Motion Air technology. This offers the support of a wire but with extra comfort and flexibility for the wearer. The smart fabrication has quick dry properties and the perforated cups allow for increased breathability."

The Cardio collection features a range of bras with superior support, perfect for high performance activities and women who love to feel the burn. The concept that unites all the bras in this range is Dynamic Lite with 3D Powertech, which fuses three innovative fabrics to provide extreme bounce control and comfort.

The Dynamic Lite series has also been awarded an honourable mention in the coveted 2016 Red Dot awards for its impressive execution, design and product solution details.

Hybrid Lite P

The Hybrid Lite P sports bra shapes women's curves with lightly padded spacer cups and reduces overall bounce by 74%, as tested by the experts at the University of Portsmouth. It offers all bust sizes exceptional support, extreme lightness and soft comfort during any activity – from jogging to kickboxing. Not only does the feminine bra have outstanding moisture control and breathability, it is invisible underneath clothing - a stylish bra for ultimate bounce control.

Control Boost F

The Control Boost sports bra provides impeccable fit. A zip front makes it easy to put on, a racer back fit ensures comfort, and the under-bust band and side panelling provide flawless support. Be it a fast-paced run or a yoga class, the style is designed for all levels of training.

The Studio collection features 2 new Motion bras: Free Motion and Magic Motion, which offer the best mix of high support and comfort for women who focus on low intensity, toning activities. The Magic Motion collection also features Triumph's award-winning soft-touch Magic Wire Air innovation that gives all the support of a wire with extra comfort.

Magic Motion WHP

The Magic Motion WHP padded bra gives the bust extra lift whilst offering 65% certified bounce control; it's designed to enhance women's curves as they work out. This collection also features Triumph's award-winning soft-touch Magic Wire Air innovation that gives all the support of a wire with extra comfort. Smart fabric ensures optimum dryness, perforated cups that enhance air flow and breathability.

Free Motion WHU

The Comfort Wire provides support and lift for an enhanced rounder bust shape. This stylish racer back style works for you all day from office to gym. Decorative straps add a feminine touch to this sporty product.

Free Motion WHP

This padded wire style supports and contours your curves without adding volume. The soft fabric is incredibly comfortable. This trendy racer back is the Ideal combination for your stretch and floor exercise.

Free Motion HP

If comfort is your most concern, this style is for you. The innovative Open Cell cups are incredible light and breathable which provide a natural contour with good bounce control and high support. The super soft cotton fabric guarantees absolute comfort during all your sports activities.

Find The One that moves you: choose Triaction.

– Find The One For Every You –

Media Contact:

Ninety Nine Communications Agency Co.,Ltd. Tel. 02-861-7163, 098-263-9393

Khun Thachasorn Asadathorn (Klaow) Tel. 098-635-6365