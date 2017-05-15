Photo Release: Nestle launches KOKO KRUNCH GOLD LAND activity and reintroducesKOKO KRUNCH LIMITED EDITION

Bangkok--15 May--

Nestle Breakfast Cereals, the leading breakfast cereal brand in Thailand has unveiled its latest "KOKO KRUNCH GOLD LAND" activity. This year KOKO KRUNCH LAND in the golden theme is ready to grant happiness to both mothers and kids by offering nutritious breakfast from KOKO KRUNCH LIMITED EDITION and KOKO KRUNCH DUO LIMITED EDITION, cute bear-shaped breakfast cereal that offers the convenience and nutritional benefits from whole grain, the main ingredient. Mothers and kids can enjoy fun activities at the KOKO KRUNCH GOLD LAND event, which takes place from today until 7th May 2017 at Central World.

From left to right: David Carter, Business Executive Officer CPW Indochina, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., Somrudee Boonhaijaroen, Communications & Marketing Services Director, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., and Hatainan Jotikabukkana, Senior Brand Manager CPW Indochina, Nestle (Thai) Ltd.