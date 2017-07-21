Photo Release: Chang Dao Basic, the latest flip flops from the Chang Dao family, is durable and comfortable as ever.

Bangkok--21 Jul--4D Communications "Chang Dao Basic," the newest 'black and white' flip flops from 'Nanyang' has brought back the classic style of the original Chang Dao flip flops, highlighting the concept of contradiction yet balance while retaining their signature characteristics: durability, comfort, and simplicity that are suitable for people of all lifestyles and ages. The thongs are changeable with black and white colors. The style is available at only 99 baht per pair. Experience the most basic flip flops "Chang Dao Basic" today at Lazada and Nanyang stores nationwide. For more information, please contact FB/IG: @NanyangLegend.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Chang Dao Basic, the latest flip flops from the Chang Dao family, is durable and comfortable as ever. "Chang Dao Basic," the newest 'black and white' flip flops from 'Nanyang' has brought back the classic style of the original Chang Dao flip flops, highlighting the concept of contradiction yet balance while retaining their signature characteristics:...

Lets Shake Kafe Sod! The Legendary NESCAFE SHAKE is Back! NESCAFÉ, Thailand's leading coffee brand, announces the return of the legendary NESCAFÉ SHAKE, the pioneer in preparing iced coffee at home that created a phenomenon more than two decades ago. Leveraging the success of NESCAFÉ...

Malee Group sets a new business direction to become a Health-Driven Global FB firm using a 4R Strategy Malee Group is making yet another major move in its 40 years of operation, investing 1,500 million baht to transform its business from a "Fruit Juice Producer" to a "Health-Driven Global F&B firm" serving consumers worldwide by 2021. The company is...

Photo Release: think of house, think carpets, think of Oriental carpets thailand! Miss Sarisa Khanal (front-most), an executive officer of Oriental Carpets (Thailand) Company Limited as an importer and distributor of carpets from all over the world. For over 35 years, we are a hub of those who are fascinated and love in the ancient...

Guinot Masque Essentiel Nutrition Confort Instant Radiance Mask protects skin from oxidative stress and restores lost nutrients Guinot builds on its global image as the leading French beauty pioneer by offering world class skincare products, a range which expands with the Thai launch of Guinot Masque Essentiel Nutrition Confort Instant Radiance Mask. Known in many markets as the...

Related Topics