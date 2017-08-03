Seoul Viosys and Big C join forces to make MOSCLEAN products available in Thailand

Bangkok--3 Aug--midas pr

A world class UV LED solution company Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., is proud to announce its partnership with Big C supermarkets to expand the availability of MOSCLEAN insect traps in Thailand. MOSCLEAN is a highly effective insect trap that uses new age UV LED technology; developed by Seoul Viosys, which uses UV light to trap mosquitoes so that they become dehydrated and are ultimately neutralized in a clean and safe manner.

To celebrate this collaboration, Seoul Viosys and Big C will make the newest MOSCLEAN insect trap available for a low introductory price of THB 1,390. This is a real savings as the price has been reduced from THB 1,790. The innovative MOSCLEAN insect trap captures 5-13 times more mosquitoes than conventional traps found on the market. Customers will have the ability to buy the new device at sales booths at Big C Fashion Island, Saphankwai, Big C Extra Bangyai, Big C Extra Mega Bangna, Big C Extra Suksawat, Huamak, Ratchadamri, Big C Extra Ratchada, Rama4 and Rangsit.

The MOSCLEAN insect trap has proved to be very popular since the recent launch. Thanks to the vigorous marketing activity of Ms. Bo Vanda and her daughter Mali, sales have been steadily increasing while MOSCLEAN continues to help protect families from mosquitoes with this UV LED technology. Many credit the success due to the advantages that the MOSCLEAN trap has over traditional insect traps including the fact that it is non-toxic, does not use mercury, poisonous chemicals, or electric shock and can be safely used in many different environments including private homes, hospitals and childcare facilities.

Ms. Yangshi Yi, Country Manager of Seoul Viosys, Thailand stated that, "We are happy to be working with experienced retail partners here in Thailand and pleased that the newest MOSCLEAN insect trap has been well received. We are confident that the partnership with Big C will increase sales and allow us to continue to grow and expand our market as more people discover the benefits of this innovative technology that is safe for use everywhere". Mr. Narin Jintakarnrasi, Senior Category Manager, Big C, Thailand echoed the sentiments of Ms. Yi by stating, "Big C is looking forward to building this new relationship and growing together with Seoul Viosys as we offer our customers the cutting-edge technology of MOSCLEAN insect traps".