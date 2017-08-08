A-LIST CORPORATE LIMITED VALENTINO

Bangkok--8 Aug--Polyplus PR

"A-List Corporate Limited" introduces the IT sneakers of the year from the all-time favorite line "Rockrunner" by world-known super brand Valentino. This time, stand out with the new camouflage in various hues and tones combined with the famous Rockstuds tailored by skilled experts all in sync with the signature rockstuds tread to maximise soles' friction and give them perfect trainers comfort. Available at THB 21,400 – 38,600.

Update the world-class super brand fashion trend by Valentino at Valentino Boutique – Floor M, Siam Paragon (Tel. 02-129-4868) and Floor M, The EmQuartier (Tel. 02-003-6111).

