Tell love to mom with Flower Collection scarf by world-class artists from The Met Store

Bangkok--9 Aug--Kanokrat and Friends

For this coming special occasion "Mother 's Day " deliver love and care through the arts with a special gift silk scarf "collection of flowers" to your beloved mother. Beautiful collection from the paintings of techniques colors with variety of flower by " Louis Comfort Tiffany" American artist. There are many flowers patterns scarf such as, Magnolia, Irish, grape bunch. Shopping upto 8,000 Baht throughout the month of August, received 2 Andy Warhol T-shirts for your mom and yourself. Visit The Met Store, a source of artwork from famous artists around the world at Anantara Siam Hotel, Bangkok, Rajdamri Road, G Floor. For more information Tel. 02-250-0720

For more information please contact:
Kanokrat and Friends Co., Ltd. (PR Consultancy firm)
Tel: 02-2842662 Fax: 0-2284-2287-2291 Website: www.kanokratpr.com
Ms. Kanokrat Viranuvatti E-mail: Kanokrat@kanokratpr.com

