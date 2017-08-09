Tell love to mom with Flower Collection scarf by world-class artists from The Met Store

Tell love to mom with Flower Collection scarf by world-class artists from The Met StoreBusiness Press Releases Wednesday August 9, 2017 18:01
For this coming special occasion "Mother 's Day " deliver love and care through the arts with a special gift silk scarf "collection of flowers" to your beloved mother. Beautiful collection from the paintings of techniques colors with variety of flower by " Louis Comfort Tiffany" American artist. There are many flowers patterns scarf such as, Magnolia, Irish, grape bunch. Shopping upto 8,000 Baht throughout the month of August, received 2 Andy Warhol T-shirts for your mom and yourself. Visit The Met Store, a source of artwork from famous artists around the world at Anantara Siam Hotel, Bangkok, Rajdamri Road, G Floor. For more information Tel. 02-250-0720
Latest Press Release
