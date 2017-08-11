INTRODUCING THE LATEST SKINCARE SUPERHERO: NO7 YOUTHFUL VITAMIN C FRESH RADIANCE ESSENCE- 91% OF WOMEN AGREED THEIR SKIN LOOKED MORE RADIANT AFTER JUST TWO WEEKS OF USE 1

Bangkok--11 Aug--ABM

Healthy looking skin has always been a top beauty goal for women. 89% of women agree that 'healthy skin makes for beautiful skin2' and that radiance is the very essence of 'healthy'. To help women achieve radiant skin that helps them to glow from within, No7 analysed hundreds of women's skin to discover what defines skin 'radiance': skin smoothness, evenness of colour and skin tone.

Based on these insights a tailored, skincare solution is born: The No7 Youthful Vitamin C Fresh Radiance Essence. This ground-breaking new skincare superhero really does pack a punch. The innovative formula leaves tired, lifeless skin looking brighter and healthier. In just TWO WEEKS, 91% of women agreed their skin looked more radiant1. It's time to get the glow.

The breakthrough product works by providing skin with 5% pure Vitamin C, an anti-oxidant known to support skin's natural renewal.

The benefits of topical Vitamin C application are wide-reaching. This magic ingredient has been developed to: Tackle issues of pigmentationProvide anti-aging benefits by encouraging collagen productionProvide anti-oxidising benefitsBoost skin radianceThe product design allows the potent Vitamin C to remain at its most powerful until your skin is ready for it; giving skin the MAXIMUM benefit of the ingredient. The innovative packaging does this by holding the powerful Vitamin C ingredient in its raw form via an isolated chamber. When ready to use, it can be released into the essence to activate the ingredient. Once 'activated' it can be applied twice daily for two weeks for a radiant transformation1.

By utilising the skin-perfecting powers of Vitamin C, alongside extracts of Liquorice and Hyaluronic acid the radiance complex is designed to: Pump the skin with moisture and stimulate cell renewal to reveal smoother skin Support and soothe the skin to even skin toneEnergise the skin for an all-round radiance boost

After first use, skin feels softer and more refreshed. More radiant. And with more radiant skin comes more positivity, more courage and more confidence. Get ready to glow!

The No7 Youthful Vitamin C Fresh Radiance Essence is available in Boots Retail Thailand for 10 ml. 990 Baht.

1Consumer testing on 54 women for 2 weeks period in November, 2015 by Boots UK

2Based on online survey with a nationally representative sample of women in the UK, US and Mexico aged between 16-70 (n=1506) during September 21st – November 24th, 2015 and in Thailand during November 6th, 2015 – January 15th, 2016 by Kantar Added Value