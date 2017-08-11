New scientific research study proves that MOSCLEAN UV light traps are the most effective on the market

Bangkok--11 Aug--midas pr

A world class UV LED solution company Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. is proud to announce that a recent field study conducted in July of 2017 by Chiang Mai University and Freshwater Bio-Research Laboratory confirmed that MOSCLEAN UV LED insect traps significantly outperform standard insect traps that are currently on the market today.

MOSCLEAN mosquito traps are a revolutionary product that use new age UV technology; developed by Seoul Viosys, to make cutting edge mosquito traps that utilize UV light to capture insects in an environmentally friendly, safe and clean manner.

This 21 day scientific experiment was conducted during the rainy season in Thailand in an area that was flooded by heavy rain and polluted by human activities and other organic waste. The MOSCLEAN mosquito trap showed highest efficiency that was 16 times higher than standard commercial traps. Furthermore; the research showed that the average trapped mosquitos and non-mosquito insects per day by MOSCLEAN was 457±403 and 503±292 respectively and for standard commercial traps it was 29±20 and 683±134 respectively. MOSCLEAN also attracted the Anopheles species insects that are known to be carriers of diseases such as O'nyong'nyong fever which is associated with brain tumors, malaria and other serious diseases such as canine heartworm Dirofilaria immitis, while standard commercial trap could not.

The MOSCLEAN trap is superior over traditional insect traps for many reasons and if consumers want an effective, non-toxic product that does not use mercury, poisonous chemicals, or electric shock MOSCLEAN is the solution.

Ms. Yangshin Yi, Country Manager of Seoul Viosys Thailand stated that, "We are pleased that science is backing up what we already know about the efficacy and the reliability of our product for everyday people. Thailand is a warm climate that exposes us to insects and MOSECLEAN protects us. There is no better option for people in Thailand and all around the world".

Asst. Prof. Chitchol Phalarak who conducted the study said, "The MOSCLEAN trap can capture mosquitoes in 6 genus, while the standard commercial traps only trapped mosquitoes in 3 genus. In the study the data collected was non-normal distribution and Kruskal-wallis test was performed to detect the difference between MOSCLEAN and standard commercial traps. When we compared the number of mosquitos between each trap the results showed significant difference between MOSCLEAN and other insect traps with MOSCLEAN being the most effective".