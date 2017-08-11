Crystal Drinking Water Wins Most Selected Brand at the Brand Footprint Awards 2017

Bangkok--11 Aug--ABM

Mr. Lester Teck Chuan Tan (Right), President of Sermsuk Public Co., Ltd., producer and distributor of Crystal Drinking Water, the top-quality drinking water among Thais with 21.5% market share in June, has received the "Most Selected Brand 2017 – Brand Footprint Award" in the Rising Beverage Brand category. The award was presented by Miss Banjongjitt Angsusingh(center), Director-General, Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce; and Mr. Howard Chang (left), General Manager & President, Kantar Worldpanel (Thailand), a leading market research service, at The Okura Prestige Hotel on July 24.

Mr. Tan said, "Consumers nowadays care more about their health, so they are looking for an excellent-quality drinking water that they can really trust, and not just any brand. Trust in quality drinking water is crucial to Crystal securing the 'Most Selected Brand – Rising Beverage Award' this year. This is proof that Crystal is the no. 1 choice for drinking water among Thai consumers, corresponding to their need for clean, safe, and reliable drinking water, in addition to being guaranteed by five certifications for quality production, and a strong distribution network covering the entire country enabling consumers to find Crystal anywhere."

The accolades and quality certifications that Crystal has received include: 1) NSF International: Crystal was the first Thai brand to receive certification from the NSF in the United States; 2) Recipient of the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s "Quality Award" on four consecutive occasions; 3) Achieving ISO 22000 Food Safety Management certification; 4) Halal certification for Muslim consumers; and 5) Being certified with the "Carbon Footprint Reduction (CPR)" label by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the main cause of global warming.

These awards and recognitions clearly demonstrate Sermsuk's solid focus on improving Crystal's product quality as well as its commitment to environmental conservation.