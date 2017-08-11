Soap Glory The Mask Force

Bangkok--11 Aug--ABM

Soap & Glory introducing a new range of trouble-shooting face masks: a power-filled team that together make…The Mask Force Using innovative new technologies, you can get a fun and fabulous step closer to complexion perfection. They're beautiful, they're brilliant and they work for Soap & Glory

1. Constantly battling tired eyes? Deploy… Puffy Eye Attack™ (150 Baht)

Super-hydrating under –eye brightening hydrogel patches

Soothes, refreshes and de-puffs!

Late night fighting crime?* These super-hydrating under-eye patches work while you rest. Contains what you need to say goodb-eye to that morning-after look:

PUFFEASE™ technology – a tetrapeptide, proven to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and under-eye puffiness

LIQUORICE ROOT extract – for skin brightening

CUCUMBER FRUIT JUICE extract – instant moisture infusion

*or staying up watch just 'one more episode'

2. Seeing is believing, with… What A Peeling™ (190 Baht)

Purifying de-clog mask

Yes, this mask is totally hard pore (just like you). Liquid gel transforms into a lift-off paper strip to smooth, purify and remove all gunk and junk in one go – it's so a-peeling! Our multi-tasking mask is power-packed with amazing ingredients including:

KAOLIN and BENTONITE fine clay powders to help absorb excess oil

WHITE WILLOW BARK known for its benefits to oily skin

VITAMIN C for tired complexions

Scented with exotic tropical fruit

A one-peel wonder!

3. Shine-free skin always a chore? Introducing…The Fab Pore™ (150 Baht)

Skin-Smoothing pore-refining mask

Get into the Smooth!

The quick and easy facial for instant pore-fection, this refreshing skin-smoothing face mask is packed with pore-refining and problem-solving ingredients for a fresh and healthy-looking complexion:

HINOKI CYPRESS LEAF essential oil

GOTU KOLA extract

WHITE WILLOW BARK

LAVENDER

CHAMOMILE FLOWER

TEA TREE and MINT LEAF EXTRACTS

For oily/ combination skin

4. No one need know she was stressed out, partied out and altogether too much out out thanks to…Bright + Beautiful™ (150 Baht)

Party recovery radiance-boosting mask.When you just gotta glow for it!

That's bright, girl – packed with a cocktail of skin-boosting ingredients, our multi-tasking miracle worker is a speedy solution for dull, tired and stressed-looking complexions with:

VITAMIN C

WHITE FLOWER brightening complex with extracts of tiger lily, lotus flower, cherry blossom, chamomile and cape jasmine

ROOIBOS TEA extract

GOTU KOLA extract

FLATTERSHERES™ - radiance boosters to help illuminate and brighten the skin

For dull, lacklustre skin

5. Dry as she might, she never found hydration to get her plumping for joy – until…Speed Plump™ (150 Baht)

Super-hydrating miracle moisture mask

A treat for dry/dehydrated skin. Delicate sweet orange peel scent

Our turbo boost hydrogel mask is an instant hydration sensation. The two-piece mask contains super-nourishing moisturisers that will quench dry skin and give a juicy-fresh orange scent:

HYALURONIC ACID – renowned for improving skin hydration and helping maintain suppleness

PINK FLOWERPOWER-3™ Complex, containing:

SAFFLOWER extract

ROSA RUGOSA FLOWER extract

PEONY FLOWER extract PANTHENOL – for skin conditioningALLANTOIN – for soothing skin

EASY-TO-FIT two piece mask

Soap & Glory Mask Force5 available exclusively at Boots – from 10 August 2017 onwards.#MASKFORCEFIVE