Soap Glory The Mask Force

Soap Glory The Mask ForceBusiness Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 15:32
Soap & Glory introducing a new range of trouble-shooting face masks: a power-filled team that together make…The Mask Force Using innovative new technologies, you can get a fun and fabulous step closer to complexion perfection. They're beautiful, they're brilliant and they work for Soap & Glory
Yes, this mask is totally hard pore (just like you). Liquid gel transforms into a lift-off paper strip to smooth, purify and remove all gunk and junk in one go – it's so a-peeling! Our multi-tasking mask is power-packed with amazing ingredients including:
- SAFFLOWER extract
- ROSA RUGOSA FLOWER extract
- PEONY FLOWER extract PANTHENOL – for skin conditioningALLANTOIN – for soothing skin
