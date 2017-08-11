Flip your ideal non-greasy hair with soft touch and wonderful scent of Soap Glory The Rushower Scent-Sational Dry Shampoo

Imagine this weekday disaster: you wake up late with your oily hair. What to do? Call the hair-mergency services? You can't-there's no such thing. Relax! When your schedule gets hairy, grab…Soap & Glory THE RUSHOWER Scent - SATIONAL DRY SHAMPOO. Friction-activated TOUCH-RELEASE TECHNOLOGY releases an extra burst of fragrance when you ruffle your hair. Instantly absorbs excess oil – easy-peasy, no more greasy. No powdery residue – clear and colourless even on dark hair.

Hair-Mazing results! In a user trial on 50 people* using THE RUSHOWER Scent-sational Dry Shampoo: 94% My hair looked less greasy84% This product dose not leave any residue on my hair88% I can smell the fragrance when I ruffle my hairAfter applying the product to my hair, the fragrance lasted up to 12 hoursAim to please: First, SHAKE to activate, hold upright at least 15cm away from hair, and SPRAY liberally, focusing on the roots. Massage lightly with finger tips until grease is gone. For a quick refresh, simply ruffle your roots to release the fragrance while out and about.

SOAP AND GLORY THE RUSHOWER SCENT SATIONAL DRY SHAMPOO 200 ml. 250 baht and travel size version for your everyday on-the-go 50 ml. 175 baht available exclusively at Boots – from 27 July 2017 onwards.
* User trial study in 50 volunteers during 5 September – 5 October 2016 by Boots UK.

