Flip your ideal non-greasy hair with soft touch and wonderful scent of Soap Glory The Rushower Scent-Sational Dry Shampoo

Flip your ideal non-greasy hair with soft touch and wonderful scent of Soap Glory The Rushower Scent-Sational Dry ShampooBusiness Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 17:02
Imagine this weekday disaster: you wake up late with your oily hair. What to do? Call the hair-mergency services? You can't-there's no such thing. Relax! When your schedule gets hairy, grab…Soap & Glory THE RUSHOWER Scent - SATIONAL DRY SHAMPOO. Friction-activated TOUCH-RELEASE TECHNOLOGY releases an extra burst of fragrance when you ruffle your hair. Instantly absorbs excess oil – easy-peasy, no more greasy. No powdery residue – clear and colourless even on dark hair.
Hair-Mazing results! In a user trial on 50 people* using THE RUSHOWER Scent-sational Dry Shampoo: 94% My hair looked less greasy84% This product dose not leave any residue on my hair88% I can smell the fragrance when I ruffle my hairAfter applying the product to my hair, the fragrance lasted up to 12 hoursAim to please: First, SHAKE to activate, hold upright at least 15cm away from hair, and SPRAY liberally, focusing on the roots. Massage lightly with finger tips until grease is gone. For a quick refresh, simply ruffle your roots to release the fragrance while out and about.
