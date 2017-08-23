Take a Hot Shower to Win a Trip to Germany Fifth year of campaign returns with even more prizes

Bangkok--23 Aug--Spark Communications

Stiebel Eltron is offering six lucky people the chance to win a special all-inclusive trip to Germany with the return of its 5th Hot Showers giveaway campaign. Customers who spend over 1,000 baht on any Stiebel Eltron product until December 31, 2017 will receive a coupon for a chance to win a number of great prizes.

This year, Stiebel Eltron will be selecting winners every two months and giving away prizes worth more than 700,000 baht. Prizes up for grabs include four mountain bikes; 10 25-Satang gold necklaces; three Phuket package tours; and three German package tours.

Stiebel Eltron is the world's leading manufacturer of water heaters, water filters and hand dryers. To learn more about future campaigns and stay up to date with the latest product updates, please visit www.facebook.com/stiebeleltronasia orhttp://www.stiebeleltronasia.com.