Photo Release: Haagen-Dazs Frozen Yogurt

What's better than a perfect mix between Häagen-Dazs™ velvety indulgent ice cream & refreshing yogurt? Introducing new Häagen-Dazs™ Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream, your perfect companion to beat the tropical heat.
Available in all Häagen-Dazs™ stores nationwide, the Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream is made with real fresh yogurt and carefully crafted in Häagen-Dazs™' rich and creamy signature texture – handpacked pints available at THB359. You can now fully experience the iconic ice cream in a lighter, and refreshing pleasure that lifts your mood.
That's not all – from now until 4 October 2017, Häagen-Dazs™ stores nationwide will present an exciting menu that highlights the new Frozen Yogurt ice cream. The Raspberry Black Tart (RSP: 1kg THB1390; 1.5kg THB1890) is a refreshing frozen yogurt ice cream tart coated with fresh whipped cream, topped with juicy raspberries that sits on a crumbly chocolate cookie base and will be a permanent item on the menu. The Fruit Mix Crunch (RSP: THB220) is made of beautiful layers of yogurt and crunchy granola with different mix of fruits topped with two scoops of Frozen Yogurt ice cream. Lastly, to top off the new Frozen Yogurt in-store menu is the Mango Smoothie (RSP: THB210) – a guilt-free beverage with great taste made of a delicious blend of Frozen Yogurt ice cream, mango sorbet, yogurt, fresh milk and garnished with mango pieces.
Häagen-Dazs™ offers special promotion with 10% discount for Fruit Mix Crunch and Mango Smoothie by check in Häagen-Dazs shop on Facebook with hash tag #HaagenDazsFrozenYogurt and set public for the post with promotion period start from today – August 13, 2017 (Not valid with other discounts)
