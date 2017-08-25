Herbalife Nutrition Debuts New Flavor of Formula 1 Nutritional Protein Drink Mix: Cookies and Cream

Herbalife Nutrition Debuts New Flavor of Formula 1 Nutritional Protein Drink Mix: Cookies and CreamBusiness Press Releases Friday August 25, 2017 09:24
"The new flavor, a combination of creamy vanilla plus the scrumptious crunch of chocolate cookies, will appeal to the taste buds of Thai consumers. It joins the lineup of other popular flavors of Herbalife Formula 1 Nutritional Protein Drink Mix already available in Thailand - Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate Mint. Cookies and cream is a universal favorite and we believe this new flavor will be well received by Thai consumers. People on the go will enjoy having this flavor in a protein-supplement shake that will keep them full, satisfied and energetic," said Mr. Suphot Rittipichaiwat, General Manager of Herbalife Nutrition Thailand.
Herbalife Formula 1 Nutritional Protein Drink Mix provides balanced nutrition through an optimum mix of high quality protein, vitamins, minerals and fibers. It is recommended for people seeking an easy-to-prepare healthy, balanced meal to support their daily nutrition.
