Central Food Hall renovates the store for luxury lifestyle dining, creating new landmark in the heart of the city.

Bangkok--30 Aug--Polyplus PR

Central Food Hall emphasizes its leadership as a world-class food store to renovate Central Food Hall at Central Chidlom, which suits every lifestyle and stimulates all 5 senses of customers. The new food hall covers over 4,000 square meters and is designed to be a new landmark in the city centre. The company foresees a growth of 15-20 %.

Mr. Nick Reitmeier, Executive Vice President of Food Halls & International Buying of Central Food Retail, Co., Ltd., revealed that the Central Food Hall, Chidlom branch, is one of the branches that are well recognized by both Thais and foreigners. As it is located in the city centre, it has high potential to be a hub of shopping and dining. Therefore, the company has come up with proactive business solutions to enhance both brand image and services. We have restructured the Central Food Hall and added more high quality products from around the world to be sold in the hall of 4,000 square meters. The highlight of this restructuring is New Dining Experience zone where the customers can explore the finest culinary experience under the concept 'Luxury Lifestyle Dining' inspired by the classic department store, KaDeWe, in Germany. There, we also proudly present 4 Restaurant Bar Counters as following;

1. 'Deli Bar' offers a variety of daily prepared foods from top chefs of our Central Food Hall.

2. 'Grill Bar' readily serves grilled dishes with plenty of meats of your choice, for example, premium steak or healthy meat menu well selected by our chefs at Central Food Hall.

3. 'Tapas Bar by Uno Mas' is cooperation between the famous Spanish restaurant at Centara Grand Hotel and Bangkok Convention Hall at Central World to provide the real taste of Spain for the first time in Thailand. Our 15-year experienced chef Joan Tanya Dot from Uno Mass restaurant leads the kitchen team to perfectly cook fine ingredients originally imported from Spain.

4. At 'Ocean Bar by Nagomi Tei and Thammachart' are available premium sushi and many high quality raw materials from Japan including oysters, lobsters and other fresh seafoods from all over the world.

The new Central Food Hall at Central Chidlom will be also the first branch that customers can select menus from tablets, and then their chosen meals will be served at the table by our staff with free of service charge. Moreover, they can also buy foods from the supermarket to eat here as well. Furthermore, the company is holding onto its mission to select high quality products from every corner of the world to offer to the customers. There are more than 50,000 goods from 76 countries ranging from tea, coffee, beverages, snacks, dessert from exclusive brands, fresh vegetables and fruits from domestic and international distributors together with salad bar with over 500 organic vegetables. Apart from that, more than 800 kinds of cheese and other products from around the world are available for all customers. Mr. Nick Reitmeier also added that with the new look and more convenient service after restructuring, we are positive that the Central Food Hall at Central Chidlom will become a new landmark of Bangkok and that will certainly well demonstrate our leadership in world-class food store market.