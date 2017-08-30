Refresh and Shine Out to the World with @skinexercise Facial Mist

Business Press Releases Wednesday August 30, 2017 14:39
Bangkok--30 Aug--Maxima Consultants

@skinexercise, the power from inner that combine the best ingredients with the most advanced science for skin exercise introduces '@skinexercise Facial Mist', facial mineral water spray to boost skin's clarity. The '@skinexercise Facial Mist' helps to hydrate skins upper surface to refresh, revitalize and oil-control for both men and women, especially those sport enthusiasts and travelers.

250 ml @skinexercise Facial Mist is 365 Baht. Available now at @skinexercise counters at Siam Paragon, the Emporium, The Mall Ngarmwongwan and Don Muang Airport. For more details, please contact at Tel 02-678-9790-2.

