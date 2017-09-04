Bangkok--4 Sep--branded the agency

Chanintr Outlet is back at a new venue! Great news for Chanintr Living's fans and luxury furniture lovers, meet up to 75% off largest selection of imported furniture sofas, lighting and accessories including living room sets, bedroom sets, dining room sets and many occasional. Exclusive privileges with major credit cards.

Visit our Chanintr Outlet at AIRPORT LINK MAKKASAN, from September 7 - 17, 2017 from 10.00 am - 7.00 pm (Friday and Saturday, open from 10.00 until Midnight)

For more information, please call 02 015 8888, 092-247-2107 or 092-247-2108