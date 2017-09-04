Boots Thailand celebrates its 20th birthday with an unprecedented #Destiny Sale campaign

Boots Thailand celebrates its 20th birthday with an unprecedented #Destiny Sale campaignBusiness Press Releases Monday September 4, 2017 11:31
a leading international pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer, is celebrating its 20th year milestone today by putting the finishing touches on an unprecedented and not to be missed promotion. To mark the significant success of its retail business in Thailand, Boots is running an exceptional "Destiny Sale" promotion in its stores, coinciding with an ongoing "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" in-store offer at Boots store nationwide.
Mr. Dean Thompson, Regional Managing Director – Asia, said, "Since successfully establishing our business presence in Thailand in 1997, Boots has continued to help people feel good as we pride ourselves on manufacturing and providing a wide variety of uncompromising quality products and professional services. Today, we get to celebrate Boots' 20th Birthday in Thailand with two superb promotions that are running simultaneously to reward our customers as a way of showing our appreciation for their continued loyalty.
"We are thrilled to offer our customers with this amazing 'Destiny Sale' campaign at all Boots stores starting from today until November 22, 2017. Four selections are being offered to customers who can buy two items in a destiny set consisting of a mix of popular products at incredibly affordable prices: for 399 baht, 499 baht, 999 baht, and 1,199 baht. Meanwhile, Boots' signature birthday Buy 1, Get 1 Freepromotion continues to offer our customers excellent value on over 800 products, specially selected from an array of popular Boots brands such as Soap & Glory, No7, Inecto and popular national brands such as Colgate, Bioderma and Olay starting from today until September 27, 2017."
