Johnson Johnson launches new campaign to tackle dengue fever outbreaks

Bangkok--5 Sep--Spark Communications

Johnson & Johnson (Thailand) Limited has launched the 'Protect your family, Prevent dengue' campaign to raise awareness of the effects of dengue fever, the mosquito-borne tropical disease that has so far caused 31 fatalities in Thailand in 2017.

According to the World Health Organization[2], dengue incidences continue to grow around the world, especially in tropical countries like Thailand, where actual numbers of dengue cases are underreported and many cases are misclassified.

Dengue Incidence Report from the Bureau of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health[3] reports that there have been 22,356 cases of dengue fever recorded throughout Thailand so far this year, with the highest incident rates in the South, including Songkhla, Phatthalung, Pattani, Narathiwat and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The campaign is aimed at improving preventative measures, in order to create safe environments at home, work and in the community.

Mr. Neeraj Goyal, Marketing Director, Johnson & Johnson (Thailand) Limited said: "Dengue prevention is already a priority on the agenda of the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, but Johnson & Johnson believes that more can be done to educate the general public on the severity of the disease and ways of protecting their families.

"Johnson & Johnson understands the seriousness of the dengue situation in Thailand and although this 'common' fever does not often lead to death, we would like to encourage Thais to be vigilant of their surroundings and of the potential symptoms of dengue fever."

To raise awareness among the general public, Johnson & Johnson has engaged Thai celebrities, Nattawut and Pornthip Skidjai, to share their knowledge of dengue, its symptoms, first aid remedies and simple prevention tips for families in Thailand.

Nattawut Skidjai said: "On behalf of the Skidjai family, I feel honored to be a part of such an educational and beneficial campaign. Understanding dengue is important, especially in a tropical country like Thailand, because it is something that occurs every year, and affects normal families like ours. It is essential that we understand dengue and recognize its symptoms so that we can administer first-aid care as quickly as possible, especially in families with children whose immunities are lower and are more likely to contract a severe version of the fever or even develop other complications.

"The whole family can help create safe environments and surroundings in the home by controlling mosquito breeding areas. Fathers can ensure to empty garbage and keep garbage areas clean, mothers can help clean the house, and children can help by keeping all water containers covered. These simple steps will help protect and take care of the surroundings of our loved ones."