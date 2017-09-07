Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Goes Big in Thailand This September

Bangkok--7 Sep--Conjunction Group

Blue Diamond Growers, a US-based almond-growing agricultural cooperative based in Sacramento, in California, has launched a new family-size Almond Breeze in Thailand, to go on sale from September 2017.

Available in four flavors, Original, Unsweetened, Chocolate and Vanilla, the 946 ml cartons will retail at THB 99 at the Gourmet Market; Home Fresh Mart; Villa Market; Tops Supermarket; Foodland; and Rimping. Blue Diamond Almond Breeze is made with the finest California almonds supplied by its over 3000+ grower-owners from California, USA, which are highly valued for their superior quality and nutritional content.

Blue Diamond Almond Breeze contains no cholesterol and is a rich source of vitamins, including anti-oxidising Vitamin E and calcium. With a deliciously creamy taste, Almond Breeze is vegan-friendly and lactose-free making it an ideal replacement for those individuals who are allergic or intolerant to dairy products.

The 180 ml cartons are still available, retailing at THB 20 per carton or THB 59 for a three-carton pack.

For more information, please visit www.bluediamond.com or follow Blue Diamond Thailand activities at https://www.facebook.com/Bluediamondthailand/ or https://www.instagram.com/bluediamondthailand/ and tel 02-621-6126-7.