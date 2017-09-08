BIODERMA launch an oil-control pore-minimizing product

Bangkok--8 Sep--Kanokrat and Friends

BIODERMA launch an oil-control pore-minimizing productSebium Pore Refiner

Naos (Thailand) Co., Ltd, the importer and distributer of French-based pharmaceutical brand BIODERMA, launched BIODERMA Sebium Pore Refine, a dermatological correcting treatment for combination, oily or blemished skin that can tighten dilated pores and improve skin texture under 'Fit and Refine' concept at Oriental Residence Hotel recently.

Ms. Wallapa Rattanachaipiphat, Managing Director of Naos (Thailand) Co., Ltd. revealed that "Currently, there are various factors that cause negative impacts on skin which include internal factors like genetics that cause oily and acnes or external factors like climate & environment, smoking habits that caused excessive oil, clogged pores, acnes and unsmooth skin. Therefore, biologists and dermatologists of Bioderma Institution in France have developed an innovative product BIODERMA Sebium Pore Refiner that solve all of those problems. With its light texture for oily, combination and acne-senstive skin types, the product holds Fluidactiv® patent that control excessive oil, balance skin biology, minimize skin layer and clogged pores. It also contains Agaric Acid, a mushroom extract that minimize pore and smoothen skin as well as Mattifying Powders that absorb facial oil and brighten skin, making it looks sustainably healthy which is BIODERMA signature. BIODERMA Sebium Pore Refiner is now available at Boots, Watson, Eveandboy, Tsuruha, leading pharmacies and hospitals."

At the product launch event 'Fit and Refine', there is also a discussion by Pharmacist Jindarat Harnkitti, a BIODERMA expert, Dermatologist Ratchathorn Panachapratheep from Chulalongkorn Hospital -Thai Red Cross Society, along with famous trainer Cherry-Nontantuda Ammart, who helps build perfect figures for superstars of Thailand with DJ Ekkie - Ekkachai Euasangkomsert as the moderator. Presided at the event are leading Thai celebrities such as M.R. Mannaruemas Yukol, M.R. Chantaraladda Yukol, M.R. Chandranipa Yukol Ms. Pannita Snidvongs na Ayudhaya Ms. Jirapha Laksanawisit and famous beauty bloggers.

For more information please contact:

Kanokrat and Friends Co., Ltd. (PR Consultancy firm)

Tel: 02-2842662 Fax: 0-2284-2287-2291 Website: www.kanokratpr.com

Ms. Kanokrat Viranuvatti E-mail: Kanokrat@kanokratpr.com