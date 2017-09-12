Because beauty is more than just skin deep, Unicity introduces #Neigene, the science of beauty that you can touch. We believe that a beautiful skin starts with healthy skin cells.

Bangkok--12 Sep--4D Communications Expose yourself to a new experience with 'Neigene' skincare set that will hydrate, strengthen, and revitalize your skin. The Neigene Skin Care sets are available for all skin types, from dry skin to normal-oily skin. Included within the set is the Neigene Collagen Plus supplement, which help replenishes collagen and elastin under the skin, revealing the youthful bright skin that you can feel. Experience the beauty science of 'Neigene' today. The products are available at Unicity Headquarters (Ratchadapisek Road) and all DSC centers nationwide at only 13,250 baht. For more information, please visit www.unicity.com, www.facebook.com/Unicity International, or call 02-092-6777.

