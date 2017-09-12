Dont Miss Out! New Limited-edition NESCAFe HAZELNUT

Bangkok--12 Sep--ABM

A Pleasant Cafe-Style Coffee Experience Available Exclusively at 7-Eleven Stores

NESCAFÉ, Thailand's number one coffee mix*, has introduced new NESCAFÉ HAZELNUT, a limited-edition coffee mix that offers a pleasant cafe-style coffee experience, available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores. New NESCAFÉ HAZELNUT is inspired by one of the most popular menu items in cafes to indulge the modern generation of coffee lovers with a premium experience that offers the inviting aroma of hazelnut blended with smooth white coffee. It's quick and convenient to prepare so everyone can enjoy new NESCAFÉ HAZELNUT any time in either a hot or an ice cup. Make sure you don't miss this exclusive cafe-style coffee experience, available now in a pack of three sticks for 35 baht, only at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Get your new NESCAFÉ HAZELNUT now before it's gone!

*The sales volume of NESCAFÉ coffee mixes during the 52 weeks ending November 2016, according to data from the Nielsen Company (Thailand).