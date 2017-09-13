Body, health, beauty care tips for healthy people

Bangkok--13 Sep--KOBFAH PR Agency

Health conscious trend, both diet and exercise, are found everywhere these days. Movie stars, male and female famous celebrities often upload their exercise pictures showing flat belly, six packs. A part of it comes from the desire to have a good shape, fit and firm, strong, and of course, exercise brings healthiness, refresh your skin, improve blood circulation, look bright and youthful. But, the most difficult problem for women is to lose weight and get the firm body, due to there'll be a period of time that weight won't decrease no matter how. It sometimes discourages us. In fact, the best practice in workout for weight loss as well as getting firm body must be done together with diet and exercise. Luckily, there are presently body care supplements as the assistant. It's an interesting product enhancing the energy metabolism.

Weight Control & Body Shaping now become easier. Just change your routine a little bit. Because, apart from exercise to burn the excess fat, taking healthy supplements is another simple way to stimulate lipolysis and burn energy faster. You may have been skeptical about the safety of products you are taking. Because everyone wants to have better health and beauty, thus, we select all products to answer your question, meanwhile, ensure of its safety, provides the satisfactory results without side effects

Living Life Beautifully in POSITIF style

POSITIF, as the high quality product developer according to Japanese industrial standard, has strived and good intention to develop highest quality products delivered to customers the best beauty and healthy products to cherish both body and soul to be healthy, strong and happy every day. POSITIF is prominent in the innovation from Japan. The brand has cooperated with a Japanese leading Research and developing institute having over 70 years experiences in creating precious products by carefully selecting effective ingredients from nature (Japan Secret Ingredient) such as Botanical power into the genuinely skincare innovation. We believe that the true beauty begins at cleanness, strong, and healthiness from within, in order to fulfill happiness in living your life, and turn every day into a beautiful day.

Today, POSITIF would like to introduce a popular body care assistant being safe and mostly mentioned nowadays. It can't be anything else;

POSITIF L-Carnitine L-Tartrate, Green Coffee Bean Extract, CLA, Garcinia Extract

The L-Carnitine L-Tartrate plus Green Coffee Bean Extract, CLA, and Garcinia Extract helps in burning the excess fat stored in our body as energy, and reducing new fat collection.

Size & Price : 90 capsules, 1,550 Bht

Ingredients

· L-Carnitine L-Tartrate a substance that provides L-carnitine, an amino acid being responsible in conveying fatty acids into the mitochondria to be converted into energy. It's comparable to the belt conveying fat to burn in mitochondria. L-tartrate in L-carnitine L-tartrate enhances the absorption of L-carnitine.

· Hydroxy Citric Acid (HCA) inhibits the action of ATP Citratelyase enzyme, prevent the transforming of excessive glucose into new fat, accelerates the fat dissolve into energy. Reduce the formation of new fat caused by our body.

· Chlorogenic (CGA) inhibits the absorption of glucose in the small intestine, the same way of liver's function. This will reduce glucose levels in the blood. Our body can utilize fat as energy instead of carbohydrates so our fat can be reduced.

POSITIF FABINOL TABLET (WHITE KIDNEY BEAN EXTRACT)

WHITE KIDNEY BEAN EXTRACT are a source of the compound Phaseolamin which can inhibit the digestion of carbohydrates not to transform it into sugar more than 50%, thus it can lose and control the weight not to be increased.

Size & Price : 60 tablets, 640 Bht

Ingredients

· White Kidney Bean Extract enriched with High quality Phaseaolamin, can inhibit the action of Alpha-amylase enzyme that can convert the starch into sugar, preventing it from being digested, so it can not be used as a source of energy. The starch itself will be expelled from body in the form of waste. This is certified by a research for safety.

The body care assistant, POSITIF L-Carnitine L-Tartrate, Green Coffee Bean Extract, CLA, Garcinia Extract and POSITIF FABINOL TABLET distributed today atwww.positifthailand.com