Dont waitlets shop! Enjoy extra-value prices for Nestle products plus premiums during the Nestle OHO Campaign, with big promotions nationwide to warm up every day.Business Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 11:58
The popular Nestle OHO Campaign is back for another year with big promotions nationwide to warm up every day. Shoppers, especially moms, won't want to miss the campaign's extra-value pricing for 13 participating brands of quality Nestle products: NESCAFÉ coffee products, NESTLÉ COFFEE-MATE coffee creamer, NESTEA tea powder, MILO chocolate malt beverage, NESVITA cereal beverage, NESTLÉ FITNESSE / NESTLÉ KOKO KRUNCH / NESTLÉ HONEY STARS breakfast cereal, BEAR BRAND milk powder, CARNATION milk powder, NESTLÉ CERELAC infant cereal, LACTOGROW milk powder, and MAGGI sauce.
These Nestle products are a great way to start each new day, sharing warm family time together during breakfast. The delicious and nutritious products available during the Nestle OHO Campaign fulfill the Nestle Purpose of "Enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future."
The quality products featured in the Nestle OHO Campaign, along with many premium gifts, are available at participating retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets from August 21 until October 10, 2017. To learn more about the various offers at participating retail locations, visit www.nestle.co.th. or contact the Nestle call center on 0-2657-8601.
Latest Press Release
