Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Offers Best Deal Promotion at Makro

Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Offers Best Deal Promotion at MakroBusiness Press Releases Wednesday November 15, 2017 17:09
Blue Diamond Growers, a US-based almond-growing agricultural cooperative based in Sacramento, in California is launching the best price deal promotion for Blue Diamond Almond Breeze in all Makro stores in Thailand from now until December 19, 2017, with discounts up to a whopping THB 92.
Almond Breeze almond milk brand comes in four flavors; Original, Unsweetened, Chocolate and Vanilla. During the promotion the small multi-pack of 3 x 180 ml cartons is retailing for THB 48 (discounted from THB 54) at Makro with the price of a 24-carton case slashed from THB 410 to just THB 365; a discount of more than 11%.
Whilst smaller cartons are great for healthy drinks on the go, larger cartons are ideal for keeping at home and using in cooking or as a refreshing drink to share with the whole family. The large 946 ml carton come in two flavors; Original and Unsweetened and are just THB 82 at Makro until the end of the promotion, compared to the usual price of THB 90. The 12-carton case is being reduced from THB 1020 to only THB 928; meaning shoppers can stock up on Almond Breeze which keeps well out of the refrigerator until opened.
As well as Makro, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze is currently available in Thailand at Central Food Hall; Tops Supermarket; Villa Market; Gourmet Market; Home Fresh Mart; Rimping Supermarket; Foodland; Big C; Lawson108; Lemon Farm and 7-Eleven.
For more information, please visit www.bluediamond.com or follow Blue Diamond Thailand activities at https://www.facebook.com/Bluediamondthailand/ or https://www.instagram.com/bluediamondthailand/ and tel 02-621-6126-7.
Latest Press Release
Blue Diamond Growers, a US-based almond-growing agricultural cooperative based in Sacramento, in California is launching the best price deal promotion for Blue Diamond Almond Breeze in all Makro stores in Thailand from now until December 19, 2017, with...
รวบรวมสินค้าแบรนด์ดังกว่า 50 แบรนด์อาทิเช่น Chicco, Graco, Baby Jogger, Vtech, Playgro, Skip Hop, Motorola, Trunki, Safety 1st, Disney Baby, Iimo, Peppa Pig, Ben10, Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney Cars, Disney Plane, Mickey and Minnie, Disney Tsum...
ห้องรัชดาภิเษก The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok แทบแตก เมื่อ บริษัท ไฮ โปรดักส์ เซ็นเตอร์ จำกัด จัดงาน Grand Opening Chocky Brownie & Dainut By High Products Center เปิดตัว Chocky Brownie บราวนี่สติ๊กอบกรอบ รสช็อคโกแลต และ Dainut...
Nestle invites you to enjoy four days only of big shopping for quality products at special prices at the Nestle booth at Tesco Lotus Expo 2017. Enjoy the Nestle Supermarket Zone featuring popular Nestle food and beverage products that are healthier and...
Colgate-Palmolive (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Thailand's Number 1 manufacturer in the toothpaste market, has invested over 100 million baht for the launch of ""Colgate Naturals"" toothpaste featuring three formulas that reveal your healthy smiles inspired by...