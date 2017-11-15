Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Offers Best Deal Promotion at Makro

Bangkok--15 Nov--Conjunction Group

Blue Diamond Growers, a US-based almond-growing agricultural cooperative based in Sacramento, in California is launching the best price deal promotion for Blue Diamond Almond Breeze in all Makro stores in Thailand from now until December 19, 2017, with discounts up to a whopping THB 92.

Almond Breeze almond milk brand comes in four flavors; Original, Unsweetened, Chocolate and Vanilla. During the promotion the small multi-pack of 3 x 180 ml cartons is retailing for THB 48 (discounted from THB 54) at Makro with the price of a 24-carton case slashed from THB 410 to just THB 365; a discount of more than 11%.

Whilst smaller cartons are great for healthy drinks on the go, larger cartons are ideal for keeping at home and using in cooking or as a refreshing drink to share with the whole family. The large 946 ml carton come in two flavors; Original and Unsweetened and are just THB 82 at Makro until the end of the promotion, compared to the usual price of THB 90. The 12-carton case is being reduced from THB 1020 to only THB 928; meaning shoppers can stock up on Almond Breeze which keeps well out of the refrigerator until opened.

Made with California almonds, which are the best in the world, the creamy taste of Almond Breeze can be appreciated straight from the carton and is perfect to add to recipes too,

As well as Makro, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze is currently available in Thailand at Central Food Hall; Tops Supermarket; Villa Market; Gourmet Market; Home Fresh Mart; Rimping Supermarket; Foodland; Big C; Lawson108; Lemon Farm and 7-Eleven.

For more information, please visit www.bluediamond.com or follow Blue Diamond Thailand activities at https://www.facebook.com/Bluediamondthailand/ or https://www.instagram.com/bluediamondthailand/ and tel 02-621-6126-7.