Nine West Introduces Day to Night Handbag

Bangkok--20 Nov--Maxima Consultants

Nine West, from the U.S.A. introduces 'Nine West Day to Night Handbag', specially designed for professional women who need to shift effortlessly from day to evening without changing another bag. The handbag offers three flap closures in three designs to fit various occasions. Simply zip off one front and zip another for the new look. Thin strap allows you to carry it under your arm for a chic evening look by folding inside. The Nine West handbag offers variety styles including a set of professional lady with beads, embroidery and plain flap; a set of military inspire, a set of floral and etc. Price is 4,900 Baht.

The Nine West Day to Night handbag is now available at Nine West shop at Siam Paragon's 1st floor; Nine West shop at Central Plaza Ladprao's 1st floor or at Nine West counters at leading department stores nationwide. For details, please call at Tel 02-746-5057.