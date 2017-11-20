Nine West Introduces Day to Night Handbag

Nine West Introduces Day to Night HandbagBusiness Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 14:05
Nine West, from the U.S.A. introduces 'Nine West Day to Night Handbag', specially designed for professional women who need to shift effortlessly from day to evening without changing another bag. The handbag offers three flap closures in three designs to fit various occasions. Simply zip off one front and zip another for the new look. Thin strap allows you to carry it under your arm for a chic evening look by folding inside. The Nine West handbag offers variety styles including a set of professional lady with beads, embroidery and plain flap; a set of military inspire, a set of floral and etc. Price is 4,900 Baht.
The Nine West Day to Night handbag is now available at Nine West shop at Siam Paragon's 1st floor; Nine West shop at Central Plaza Ladprao's 1st floor or at Nine West counters at leading department stores nationwide. For details, please call at Tel 02-746-5057.
Latest Press Release
Nine West, from the U.S.A. introduces 'Nine West Day to Night Handbag', specially designed for professional women who need to shift effortlessly from day to evening without changing another bag. The handbag offers three flap closures in three designs to...
Autumn/Winter 2017 marks the launch of Triumph's brand new premium lingerie collection, Florale. Florale offers timeless designs for those who seek pure elegance, style and exquisite detailing. True to Triumph's heritage, the collection features trusted...
Blue Diamond Growers, a US-based almond-growing agricultural cooperative based in Sacramento, in California is launching the best price deal promotion for Blue Diamond Almond Breeze in all Makro stores in Thailand from now until December 19, 2017, with...
รวบรวมสินค้าแบรนด์ดังกว่า 50 แบรนด์อาทิเช่น Chicco, Graco, Baby Jogger, Vtech, Playgro, Skip Hop, Motorola, Trunki, Safety 1st, Disney Baby, Iimo, Peppa Pig, Ben10, Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney Cars, Disney Plane, Mickey and Minnie, Disney Tsum...
ห้องรัชดาภิเษก The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok แทบแตก เมื่อ บริษัท ไฮ โปรดักส์ เซ็นเตอร์ จำกัด จัดงาน Grand Opening Chocky Brownie & Dainut By High Products Center เปิดตัว Chocky Brownie บราวนี่สติ๊กอบกรอบ รสช็อคโกแลต และ Dainut...