Florale Autumn/Winter 2017 Introducing A New Elegant, Premium Collection Find The One Thats Loved By Julianne Moore

Florale Autumn/Winter 2017 Introducing A New Elegant, Premium Collection Find The One Thats Loved By Julianne MooreBusiness Press Releases Monday November 20, 2017 09:42
Autumn/Winter 2017 marks the launch of Triumph's brand new premium lingerie collection, Florale. Florale offers timeless designs for those who seek pure elegance, style and exquisite detailing. True to Triumph's heritage, the collection features trusted fits, innovative techniques and quality craftsmanship.
Florale is the perfect foundation for every day wear - giving women elegant, luxurious and versatile pieces in expert fits. Carefully crafted, using the Triumph expertise in lingerie design and manufacturing, Florale is a collection of figure-flattering styles, highly decorated with signature Peony stretch lace and rich embroideries of roses. The collection offers a range of fits and styles, with the addition of shaping briefs, meticulously designed to contour and streamline the body.
Sian Thomas, Global Head of Design, Triumph says: ""We have crafted a special range of luxurious and beautiful pieces to make everyday wear a glamourous experience. The floral designs are inspired by the changing season and the beautiful lace and embroidery adds a wonderful texture to the collection. Lace, embroidery and fine detailing such as premium rose gold adjusters and smoothing back and underarm edges for superior comfort are at the heart of Florale. This is underpinned with Triumph's tailoring expertise, which we have drawn upon to create fits and styles that flatter our more mature and sophisticated consumer.""
For women who want best-in-class support dressed up in highly tasteful and decorative style, the Florale Peony collection answers this need, supporting and flattering with glamour and refinement. The elastic signature lace and rounded cup shape create a beautiful feminine silhouette with absolute comfort and best fit experience. The jacquard fabric in subtle stripe pattern and iconic rose metal accessories refine the collection with feminine touch and sophistication. Peony Florale also features a non-wired bra for ultimate wireless support. The briefs are equipped with high-waist tummy control for a perfect body shape, and a slim waistline with cotton gusset ensures utmost comfort.
Latest Press Release
Autumn/Winter 2017 marks the launch of Triumph's brand new premium lingerie collection, Florale. Florale offers timeless designs for those who seek pure elegance, style and exquisite detailing. True to Triumph's heritage, the collection features trusted...
Blue Diamond Growers, a US-based almond-growing agricultural cooperative based in Sacramento, in California is launching the best price deal promotion for Blue Diamond Almond Breeze in all Makro stores in Thailand from now until December 19, 2017, with...
รวบรวมสินค้าแบรนด์ดังกว่า 50 แบรนด์อาทิเช่น Chicco, Graco, Baby Jogger, Vtech, Playgro, Skip Hop, Motorola, Trunki, Safety 1st, Disney Baby, Iimo, Peppa Pig, Ben10, Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney Cars, Disney Plane, Mickey and Minnie, Disney Tsum...
ห้องรัชดาภิเษก The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok แทบแตก เมื่อ บริษัท ไฮ โปรดักส์ เซ็นเตอร์ จำกัด จัดงาน Grand Opening Chocky Brownie & Dainut By High Products Center เปิดตัว Chocky Brownie บราวนี่สติ๊กอบกรอบ รสช็อคโกแลต และ Dainut...
Nestle invites you to enjoy four days only of big shopping for quality products at special prices at the Nestle booth at Tesco Lotus Expo 2017. Enjoy the Nestle Supermarket Zone featuring popular Nestle food and beverage products that are healthier and...