Photo Release: Ericsson demonstrates 5G for the first time in Thailand as part of 111th anniversary

Photo Release: Ericsson demonstrates 5G for the first time in Thailand as part of 111th anniversaryTelecommunication Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 08:56
Presentation of 5G and innovative technology use cases: To celebrate its 111th-year of working in Thailand, Ericsson hosted a unique technology showcase event that included the first live 5G end-to-end demonstration in Thailand. To illustrate the many possibilities 5G will bring, the event's VIP guests were given exclusive access to explore the specially set up 5G demonstration area, where live 5G use cases were shown for the first time in Thailand. As 5G offers greater throughput and lower latency, it will bring more use cases to the Internet of Things (IoT), allowing new applications for consumers like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, autonomous/AI-controlled cars; and industry applications like smart vehicles and transport infrastructure, remote healthcare, robotics and more. This milestone was part of Ericsson's ongoing commitment in Thailand to constantly introduce the latest technology and insights to Thai consumers and enterprise customers, supporting the Thai government's vision of a Digital Thailand. In addition to the demonstration of 5G, Ericsson showed technology advancements in Radio Network Evolution, Industrialized Cloud, Connected Industries and Digital Business Solutions.
