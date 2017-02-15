OSD Launched OSD Cloud PBX, Thailands First and the worlds third Cloud Voice Service

Bangkok--15 Feb--Aries

In partnership with Ericsson LG, launching Cloud PBX, targeting one billion in revenue in three years.

With more than 13 years of experience, OSD Company Limited, the telecommunication service provider, introduced the company's first cloud voice service, or Cloud PBX, in partnership with Ericsson-LG, the expert in PBX (private branch exchange) system. The new service targets corporate clientele where employees can use different types of online communication system. The solution can help organization save saves management and investment costs, while driving growth from within. With Cloud PBX, OSD aims to grow at least 35% this year and achieve one billion baht in revenue within 3 years.

Ms. Orasa Khawngam, Chief Executive Director of OSD Co., Ltd. said, "OSD has knowledge and expertise in communication technology for more than 13 years. The company obtained Telecommunications Business Operation License (Type One) and Internet Service Provider License (Type One) from the Office of National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC). In addition, TOT Public Company Limited entrusts us to bring its services to corporate customers, where more than 300 companies have positively responded to OSD. Today, OSD is the telecommunication service provider, providing various services, such as Voice Solution, Business (IT Consulting, Network and Internet Data Solution, Software Solution, as well as 'Managed Service," or customized solutions under OSD's management."

"As our nation gears towards Thailand 4.0 and Internet of Things, comes opportunity for OSD, thus we shifts our focus to cloud system, by investing in cloud data. With OSD's expertise in Voice service, we therefore expands our business to cloud voice service. Our partnership with Ericsson LG, the expert in PBX, also helps us expand to fully provide Cloud PBX. Following only the United Kingdom and New Zealand, Thailand is the third country in the world and the first in Asia to have OSD Cloud PBX service available.

OSD Cloud PBX targets different types of businesses, including collection company, telesales like insurance, call center, and car rental businesses. OSD Cloud PBX system is developed on the PBX basics that is most suitable to enterprises with full features, for example, unified communication, contact center system, automatic call recording system, and Microsoft Office 365 compatibility. The solution will improve and modernize the PBX system, to enhance connectivity and compatibility with other cloud solutions used by the company. OSD Cloud PBX provides utmost flexibility for corporate clients' different needs; customers can use the solution on both landline and mobile phones, while having their choice of communication systems and accessing via the internet. Features can also be added or discontinued anytime, providing the most convenient option in communication. The solution provides a quick and easy way to expand the system for business growth. It comes equipped with security system that prevents hacking. Importantly, the solution helps reduce investment and maintenance expense.

Ms. Orasa also added, "In 2017, the Cloud market will experience tremendous growth, as more companies adopt cloud services, instead of investing in an on-premise system. Moreover, we will expand to our neighboring countries, by partnering with CS Group in Laos and another company in Cambodia, to provide OSD Cloud PBX service. Thailand's marketing model will be adapted to these countries. In the next three years, OSD's revenue targets are 500 million baht in 2017, 800 million baht in 2018, and 1,000 million baht in 2019 respectively.