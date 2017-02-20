PROI WORLDWIDE ADDS MIDAS PR GROUP AND EXPANDS ASEAN PRESENCE

Bangkok--20 Feb--MIDAS PR

PROI's expansion in Thailand adds to Offices in Singapore, Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam

PROI Worldwide expands its presence in ASEAN by adding Midas PR Group in Bangkok, Thailand to its group of agencies in this dynamic sub-region of Asia Pacific. PROI Worldwide, the leading global partnership of independent communications agencies, with 75 agencies across five continents, is the world's largest partnership of integrated communications agencies with more than 5,000 staff servicing 6,300+ clients worldwide and 2015 net fee income of US$ 702+ million.

"Midas PR Group's strong local connections paired with international experience and Swiss quality standards gives them a unique outlook on work and is not only the reason for their excellent performance but also why they are now part of our global team," said Hong Kong based Richard Tsang, Global Chairman, PROI Worldwide. "The agency's team is multi-cultural, dynamic, creative and innovative and Midas offers a range of services without having to outsource work, allowing them to meet and surpass even the most exacting standards," added Tsang.

"We are thrilled that in the year of our 10th company anniversary we were chosen to be the PROI Worldwide partner for Thailand and to have the opportunity to work alongside global PR leaders. We look forward to working with PROI's leading regional and international agencies and together upholding the partnership's high standards of excellence while going above and beyond our clients' expectations," explains Karin Lohitnavy, Master Connector and Founder of Midas PR Group.

Thailand is one of the most rapidly developing countries in ASEAN and Karin Lohitnavy stated that there is a great need for PR and communications specialists that can both give local companies international exposure and enable international businesses to establish themselves and expand their reach in the local market. "The powerful resources and the expanded international partnership placed at our fingertips within PROI will let Midas PR Group contribute to the globalized marketplace in a meaningful way."